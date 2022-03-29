California State University will no longer use the SAT or ACT tests to help determine who gets admitted as an undergraduate, university officials decided Wednesday.
The university's Board of Trustees unanimously approved the change following a resolution by the Committee on Education Policy to amend Title 5 of the California Code of Regulations.
The change reflects the permanent adoption of a policy that was implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic for academic years 2021-22 and 2022-23.
That change was meant to alleviate hardships caused by the pandemic and harmful impacts to potential applicants.
The University of California recently stopped requiring the SAT and ACT test as part of its admissions process for California freshmen. But it may use a school-created test beginning in 2025.
