Woman arrested in pellet gun incident
A 21-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly shooting a pellet gun into an unoccupied vehicle on Monday.
At approximately 1:14 p.m., San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Moonridge Housing Complex. A vehicle was reportedly found with visible damage to the windshield. The vehicle owners told deputies the weapon used was a pellet gun and they knew the suspect to be Sonia Flores.
Deputies texted Flores and got her to leave her residence. She was arrested and booked into San Mateo County jail.
Deputies allegedly found the replica Glock semi-automatic pellet gun inside her residence.
Man arrested for alleged possession of lewd videos
A 64-year-old man was arrested at his residence in Pescadero for alleging possessing child pornography.
In March 2019, the San
Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau received a
tip from the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force involving possession of child pornography. The resulting investigation led to the arrest of Roger Phillips on Monday at his home on the 1900 block of Pescadero Creek Road.
There are no other suspects related to this case, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
— from staff reports
