2 juveniles arrested in alleged car theft
Two juveniles were arrested for allegedly breaking into a vehicle in Half Moon Bay and fleeing the scene. At about 3:11 a.m. on Monday, San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies got a report of a vehicle burglary on the 500 block of Spindrift Way. The victim reported that three people were spotted leaving the scene driving a red Honda Civic.
A few minutes later, deputies located the suspect vehicle driving northbound on Highway 1. Deputies reportedly attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver kept driving. That vehicle was reportedly stolen out of San Jose and was later found in Pacifica and stopped by California Highway Patrol officers.
Two juveniles, from San Jose and Gilroy, were detained. Both juveniles, ages 14 and 16, were released to their parents and are expected in court to appear on multiple felony charges.
HMB woman pleads not guilty in attack
A Half Moon Bay woman pleaded not guilty last week for charges alleging she slashed the tires on her ex-boyfriend’s truck and then fired a pellet gun at it.
Sonia Flores, 20, entered her plea via teleconference from county jail. Charges include vandalism, negligent discharge of a BB gun and making criminal threats, according to the San Mateo County district attorney’s office.
At about 1 p.m. on May 11, the victim’s brother reportedly saw Flores slash the tires of his brother’s pickup truck. As the victim drove off to get his tire fixed, Flores allegedly emerged from behind some garbage cans and stood in the street. She allegedly had a Glock pellet gun and fired it four times at the victim’s truck, hitting the windshield. Flores then reportedly texted threats to the victim. San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies went to Flores’ home and recovered the pellet gun and knife they say she used to slash the tires. No victims were injured.
Flores remains in custody at the San Mateo County jail on a $10,000 bail.
— from staff reports
