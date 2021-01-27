The pandemic has made many aspects of life difficult, but it’s been a particularly tragic season on California beaches.
Between October 2020 and January 2021, the U.S. Coast Guard said it responded to 363 search and rescue cases in the area stretching from San Luis Obispo to Mendocino counties, and inland to Lake Tahoe. It’s a number poised to set this year apart. Though numbers for 2020 have yet to be tallied, State Parks officials said the agency experienced a jump in emergency responses. Similarly, the Sheriff’s Office reports a gradual rise in the number of water rescue investigations and response efforts in the last four years.
It appears the pandemic has upended the usual seasonal beach visitation norms, and that is contributing to the rise in emergencies.
In winter, there are usually fewer visitors to California beaches, but recent weekends have bucked that trend. And the large crowds are coming at a time when it is often colder and ocean conditions can be more extreme and unpredictable. That reality is evidenced by a recent spate of close-calls and unresolved cases of people washed out to sea.
“It’s different from the summer months,” said Eddie Rhee-Pizano, lifeguard supervisor for California State Parks. “The winter is the cold season and the surf is stronger. The winter time is a whole different beast.”
Rhee-Pizano said lifeguards in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties have seen regular weekend crowds balloon to the size of what they would expect for a holiday weekend. And on average, more people are coming to the beaches on weekdays.
“I understand that during these difficult times with regards to COVID, a lot of folks are maintaining their mental wellness through exercise,” said Michael Zapawa, chief warrant officer for the U.S. Coast Guard in San Francisco. “The majesty and power of the ocean are inviting places to go and see and be socially distant.”
There have been at least three instances on the San Mateo County coast in the last two weeks when a sneaker wave swept people off their feet and pulled them into the water. One ended in a successful rescue while the other two left two bodies unrecovered.
The Coast Guard is often on the scene when there is a report of a struggling swimmer or somebody swept out into the ocean. Since October 2020, the U.S. Coast Guard responded to 363 search and rescue calls. In 311 of these cases, or about 85 percent, the agency was successful in rescuing someone in trouble. Additionally, there were 16 cases that were false alarms or it was able to recover a dead body.
The Coast Guard had to call off their efforts 31 times over the period.
Zapawa said the Coast Guard makes the best decision it can by combining technology that assists in predicting the likely location of a body with its own assessment of other factors, including a person’s ability to survive hypothermia and the exhaustion of all other options.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.