Fire crews from the Coastside and San Mateo County were dispatched to Touraine Lane in Half Moon Bay on Wednesday to put out a house fire. The flames were contained to a second-story bedroom and all three residents evacuated the home safely, said Cal Fire spokesperson Cecile Juliet. There is smoke and water damage to the second floor and two cats reportedly escaped the residence as well. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
First responders were dispatched to the home at 2:40 p.m. Engines from the Coastside Fire Protection District, San Mateo County Fire Department, San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department and North Coast Fire Authority all responded to the call. San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office deputies were also on the scene.
