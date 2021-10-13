Firefighters responded to flames on Highway 92 near Half Moon Bay just before midnight on Oct. 5. A witness reported seeing grass and several trees burning.
Cal Fire spokeswoman Cecile Juliette said firefighters contained the flames near the 500 block of Highway 92 on the south side of the road. The fire was contained to a 900-square-foot patch of scrub. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
