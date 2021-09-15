Updated: 3:51 p.m. Cal Fire and other emergency responders were looking for a missing kayaker off Mavericks Beach on Wednesday afternoon. And that was only one emergency on the Midcoast this afternoon.
In a tweet, Cal Fire said it was looking for the kayaker after a kayak seat, paddle and freshly caught fish were found in the vicinity. The search began shortly before noon.
Separately, San Mateo County emergency officials sent out an alert saying that Highway 1 was closed in both directions just south of the Devil's Slide tunnels as of 3:30 p.m. due to a vehicle collision that resulted in a fatality. There was no immediate word on when the road would reopen.
CHP dispatchers indicated the collision resulted in a fatality. They said a black sport utility vehicle went over the cliff and landed on its wheels on the beach below. The coroner was en route to the scene.
The Review will update this story as soon as more information is available.
