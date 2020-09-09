Firefighters continue to make progress surrounding the historic CZU August Lightning Complex fires in the Santa Cruz Mountains. As of Tuesday morning, the fire was 81 percent contained and had burned 86,509 acres in two counties.
Authorities continue to lift evacuation orders in the area. Currently, the only residents under evacuation order in San Mateo County are in the Butano State Park region. There were still two Cloverdale Road roadblocks — one at Gazos Creek and the other at Canyon Road.
CalFire describes tough going over the long, hot weekend. Critical fire weather remains in place through the end of the day today.
“The elevated fire weather could promote an increase in fire activity and smoke production from the unburned fuels well within the fire’s perimeter,” according to a situation summary released on Tuesday morning.
The fires were sparked by lightning on Aug. 16. They claimed the life of one Santa Cruz County man and have destroyed 925 residences.
Another 90 have been damaged.
