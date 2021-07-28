The Half Moon Bay City Council last week approved the final subdivision map for the proposed development at Courtside Creek.
It includes 12 residential lots at 320 Church St., four of which will be designated as affordable housing for low-income families.
The subdivision will be developed by Gibraltar Capital Inc. and combine two parcels totaling 5.5 acres. It is being built in the commercial downtown residential zoning district. Because of the land’s proximity to Pilarcitos Creek, the subdivision will have an open space conservation easement, a park and an on-site drainage swale. Under the terms of the approval, the developer, through its Courtside Creek LLC, entered into an affordable housing agreement with the city and is required to provide several affordable units on the property.
The 12 lots will be composed of 11 single-family units and one lot with four multi-family units, or two detached duplexes, bringing the total to 15 units. Community Development Director Jill Ekas said when the project subdivision’s tentative map was approved four years ago, it required the developer to build affordable housing according to the city’s below-market-rate zoning code. Known as the BMR Ordinance, the code requires that 20 percent of the units be made affordable to lower-income households. At the time, that was 3.2 units to be deemed to be affordable, although the applicant agreed to round up to four affordable units.
Ekas said two units will be for “very low” income households that earn 50 percent or less of the area median income. The other two will be for “low” income levels, meaning they are affordable to households earning between 50 to 80 percent of the area median income. Courtside Creek LLC will also need to do targeted marketing to make qualified residents aware of the housing, and the city may need a consultant to monitor the space, Ekas said.
The approval is the latest move for the project that dates back to a proposal from 2011. The city approved the original plan in 2012. When entitlement expired and the applicant reapplied for the same development, the city again approved it in 2017.
“We think what you’re seeing now is an improvement over the tentative map,” Ekas said.
