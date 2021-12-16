After more than a month’s delay, commercial crab season in the Bay Area will open just before New Year’s Eve, on Dec. 29.
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced last week that the commercial zone between the Sonoma-Mendocino County line and Pigeon Point, referred to by the state at Zone 3, will be open for commercial Dungeness crab fishing starting Dec. 29.
The state made the decision to reopen based on four risk assessments over the last seven weeks conducted by numerous scientists and nonprofit organizations. Based on the most recent data, the presence of humpback whales within zones 3 and 4 (from Pigeon Point to Big Sur) has declined over the last month lessening the risk of entanglement.
Recreational crab fishing opened on Dec. 17.
The Department of Fish and Wildlife noted that both commercial and recreational fishing operations in the Bay Area are still under what it calls a fleet advisory and requests that fishermen be extra vigilant and cautious about entangling wildlife.
The season was slated to start Nov. 15, but it has been delayed repeatedly to protect endangered humpback whales and turtles from fishing line entanglement after studies counted large numbers of animals off the coastline.
In a release last week, the state said commercial fishing could have been allowed in the region earlier, but port and crab associations wanted to begin after Christmas to allow seafood buyers more time to prepare staffing and other logistics for fresh batches of crab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.