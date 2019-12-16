After several weeks of delays due to whale migrations, the commercial crabbing season officially opened over the weekend. Having crab during the holiday season is a Bay Area tradition for many families, and being able to buy your crab alive and directly from the boat at Pillar Point Harbor is a major attraction for those visiting Half Moon Bay.
