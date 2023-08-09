Recent testing to measure the amount of COVID-19 virus in Bay Area sewage shows some of the highest levels of the year, possibly suggesting a late summer surge in the disease. The significance of the sewage data remains uncertain, however, particularly because less information on testing and illnesses has been available since the state and counties ended the pandemic state of emergency earlier this year.

The increase in the presence of the virus comes amid growing anecdotal evidence that more people have been getting COVID-19 recently.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories