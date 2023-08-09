Recent testing to measure the amount of COVID-19 virus in Bay Area sewage shows some of the highest levels of the year, possibly suggesting a late summer surge in the disease. The significance of the sewage data remains uncertain, however, particularly because less information on testing and illnesses has been available since the state and counties ended the pandemic state of emergency earlier this year.
The increase in the presence of the virus comes amid growing anecdotal evidence that more people have been getting COVID-19 recently.
Google subsidiary Verily continues to measure the amount of COVID-19 in raw sewage collected in Half Moon Bay, Pacifica and other locations throughout the state. Sewage submitted for testing from the Half Moon Bay facility includes intake from El Granada, Moss Beach and Montara.
The findings are reported as copies per gram, meaning the number of viruses found in a gram of wastewater solids. The data is also controlled for the concentration of human waste in the sewage, which can vary depending on weather and other factors.
Samples taken from Half Moon Bay in July and early August contained some of the highest numbers of copies per gram recorded all year. The trend lines drawn by Verily show a peak in the second half of July as the highest since March, but the first August sample suggests that the peak has leveled off.
Amounts of virus in Pacifica surpassed Half Moon Bay in the second half of July and have not yet started to decline. If the trend continues, the numbers could reach the highest levels recorded in the city since February.
consistent throughout the state, with virus levels highest in beach communities and other areas that see increased numbers of visitors in summer.
It is not clear whether the rising amount of virus found in sewage translates to an increase of illnesses. Because of the lack of specific information about the materials tested, it is difficult to correlate sewage data with public health conditions. In any case, the high rate of vaccination in the Bay Area is likely preventing the circulating viruses from causing serious illness for most people.
Although San Mateo County Health no longer maintains the detailed data dashboard that it created during the pandemic, some information is available from the limited amount of data compiled by the state. According to the state data, the average number of weekly COVID-19 deaths in San Mateo County remains near zero.
State charts show that the number of COVID-19 tests administered in San Mateo County continued to fall through the end of July. The number of people asking to be tested can be an indication of suspected COVID-19 illnesses. The positivity rate in test results did rise steadily and surpassed 10 percent at the end of July for the first time since February.
With the closure of free COVID testing sites and the wide availability of home tests, publicly available data derived from test results has limited reliability as a measure of the disease’s prevalence.
In June an advisory committee at the Food and Drug Administration recommended that COVID-19 vaccines should be updated to protect against the omicron XBB variant that appears to be responsible for the upswing in the sewage numbers. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that an updated vaccine should be available in the fall.
