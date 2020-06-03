Free COVID-19 testing kicked off today in Half Moon Bay with a full schedule of appointments booked from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to San Mateo County Public Information Officer Michelle Durand.
Durand said the site at Cunha Intermediate School still has plenty of slots still available for Thursday and is encouraging residents who wish to be tested to sign up at Project Baseline. Two more testing days will be held next week, also from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. Residents must sign up online with an email address and can reserve an appointment up to 72 hours in advance for a no-cost test.
The test, which determines whether patients are currently infected with the COVID-19 disease, is a self-administered swab test up patients’ nose. According to a video released by Verily, which is contracted with the state of California to run the site and others in the county, patients remain in their cars with their windows shut while nurses on site explain to them the process for conducting the test.
At the Cunha site, cars enter the pop-up site from Church Street driving toward the Half Moon Bay Library, where signs and county staff will direct them through the site. Durand said patients without access to a car can also come by the site on foot.
After residents receive their results a few days later, those who tested positive for COVID-19 should expect a follow-up call from county partner PWNHealth.
