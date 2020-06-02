The city of Half Moon Bay and San Mateo County announced this week that a no-cost COVID-19 testing site is opening at Cunha Intermediate School on Wednesday.
Testing will run for the next two weeks, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday. The hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the following week. It will then run two weeks on and two weeks off going forward.
County health officials confirmed that the site is being run by Verily, which has been co-ordinating testing sites in Daly City, San Mateo County Events Center, East Palo Alto and North Fair Oaks on behalf of the state of California as part of its Project Baseline.
“We are expanding the Verily test sites to include the Coastside,” County Public Infor-mation Officer Michelle Durand said. “With the addition of the Half Moon Bay site, resi-dents have greater access to free testing. We want everyone in San Mateo County who wishes to be tested for COVID-19 to be able to do so freely and easily.”
A flier from San Mateo County distributed across social media by City Communications Program Manager Colleen Lettire said residents must register online up to 72 hours ahead of time at www.projectbaseline.com and be 18 years or older to get tested.
The testing, the flier notes, will operate on a two-week rotating schedule, with the site opening for two weeks and then closing for two weeks continuously. This, Durand said, is how the county was able to get an additional site in Half Moon Bay. After the state denied a county request to add more Verily sites, including on the Coastside, Durand said the county was instead able to split the month between a new Half Moon Bay site and the current North Fair Oaks site.
So far, Durand said, dates for the Half Moon Bay site have been scheduled through June and testing will continue based on the need and demand they see this week and next.
The testing will be self-administered swabbing with results available in two to five days, the flier says, and positive results will be reported to the county health department. Resi-dents who test positive should expect to be contacted by the county. The flier also en-courages residents seeking to be tested to check first with their health care provider so as to not overwhelm Coastside resources. It reminds local residents that the test is a point-in-time assessment and will not determine immunity to COVID-19 or past infection.
Durand said, while the state’s role is to run testing through Verily, the county is working to identify communities that are best suited for new sites because they are accessible to residents and have the infrastructure to accommodate testing. She said the city of Half Moon Bay is helping get out the word to residents.
“We consider Half Moon Bay a great partner in helping us outreach to the coastside to ensure we fill up every available testing slot and really serve the community,” Durand said.
