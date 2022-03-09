A group of Berkeley residents won a victory Thursday morning in their bid to tie enrollment at the city's elite university to the construction of housing for its students. As a result, thousands of potential University of California, Berkeley, students may need to attend another university in the fall.
The California Supreme Court denied UC Berkeley's request to review a lower court ruling that requires the university to cap enrollment at 2020-21 levels. That means the lower court's ruling stands for now.
Phil Bokovoy, president of the group Save Berkeley's Neighborhoods, which filed the suit against the university, said his group is pleased with the court's ruling.
"This is devastating news for the students who have worked so hard for and have earned an offer of a seat in our fall 2022 class," said Chancellor Carol Christ and interim Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Catherine Koshland in a statement. "Our fight on behalf of every one of these students continues."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.