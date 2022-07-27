Wedding bells are ringing as pandemic-delayed ceremonies and pandemic-propelled romances seal the deal at scenic Coastside venues.
A wedding boom was predicted at the outset of the year and, judging from reports from those working the local wedding scene, the industry is indeed busy.
San Mateo County and the Coastside are particularly hot places to tie the knot. In 2021, there were 3,532 weddings in San Mateo County — landing the county in the top 3 percent in the nation in number of weddings. Like most things in the Bay Area, the festivities are costly, averaging nearly $50,000 in 2021.
By the beginning of the year, local wedding planner and owner of Coastside Weddings and Events Kelsey Currier had her entire schedule booked. One of her client couples, Kelly Armijo and Chris White, are on their third wedding attempt. First they had to postpone their 2020 wedding in the San Juan Islands due to COVID lockdowns, then their venue shut down. After two long years, they — along with a projected 2.5 million others, according to Wedding Report — will finally seal the deal in 2022.
Michele Lowings, florist and owner of Flora and Fauna floral designs in Half Moon Bay, estimates that 25 percent of her bookings this year are for rescheduled weddings. Working multiple weddings nearly every weekend, Lowings has already logged 40 weddings this year.
“I’ve had to dodge five
weddings in the next two weekends just so I can have some time off,” Lowings said. Most of her clients booked her a year in advance, so she has to turn away anyone looking for last-minute arrangements.
The wedding boom may have downstream effects for those getting married in a year or two. Both Currier's and Lowings’ 2023 calendars are already filling up.
Though the wedding ceremonies are returning, many look different than pre-2020 ceremonies. “If the small, intimate wedding is the trend that comes out of this pandemic, then I’m all for it,” said Currier. “I think people are realizing that their inner circle is tighter than 200 people.”
Armijo and White, the couple on their third wedding attempt, have cut down their guest list by 100 guests. “We initially wanted this huge party with our friends from all over the country, but now we just aren’t as close with some people,” said Armijo. They will still have 150 people at their Costanoa Lodge wedding in September.
Others, like Allegra Wrocklage and Vincent Ialenti, embraced the “micro” wedding trend. They traveled from Los Angeles to Hastings House in Half Moon Bay in June to seal the deal before an audience of eight immediate family members.
“We had lots of friends and family who went through the rigamarole of rescheduling and losing money,” said Wrocklage. “We already wanted a really simple wedding and, just given the fact that planning and venues are so outrageous right now because so many people have had to reschedule, all of those factors influenced our desire to do something small, and that’s why we chose Hastings House.”
“I love the small weddings. I love the intimacy, I love the feeling of it. Everybody’s happy, they’re able to talk to everyone. It takes some of the stress away from the couples,” said Hastings House owner Linda Montalto Patterson. Prior to the pandemic, she hosted weddings with up to 100 attendees. Her new cap is around 40.
Plus, the smaller party sizes do not break the bank as much. Liz Van Zyl and Adam Dobrowolski of Pacifica had 38 guests at their Hastings House ceremony in June. They had been engaged since late 2019. “We were anxious to just get married,” said Van Zyl. “We were tired of waiting for everything to work out before we tied the knot, and we wanted to keep it very affordable.”
As pandemic fatigue leads to less fear of COVID, the micro-wedding trend may be short-lived.
“The sizes are definitely starting to creep back up,” said Lowings. Seventy-five percent of couples said they plan to host more than 100 guests in a 2022 survey conducted by Carats and Cake, an events industry marketing group.
Although the newlyweds of 2022 may have had to deal with cancellations, delays and a competitive market, some are finding a silver lining. They’ve had extra time to meditate on what the whole hubbub is really about: their love.
“Now that we’ve had more time to plan (our wedding), we’re really able to focus on what’s important to us and make it more meaningful to us,” said Armijo.
“We all went so long without being able to gather, being able to celebrate,” echoed Currier. “Some of these people have been engaged for years but haven’t seen their grandma and grandpa. I think we’re just focusing on family and what marriage is all about.”
