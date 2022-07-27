wedding

Liz Van Zyl and Adam Dobrowolski at Hastings House in June. They are among thousands of couples who have had to put off their nuptials in the midst of the global pandemic.

 Photo courtesy Linda Montalto Patterson

Wedding bells are ringing as pandemic-delayed ceremonies and pandemic-propelled romances seal the deal at scenic Coastside venues. 

A wedding boom was predicted at the outset of the year and, judging from reports from those working the local wedding scene, the industry is indeed busy. 

