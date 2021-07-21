New rules for accessory dwelling units in the unincorporated coastal zone are now in place after the California Coastal Commission approved the changes last week. Planners hope the moves result in “infilling” existing housing with minimal strain on coastal resources.
The changes include eliminating short-term rentals by instituting a 30-day minimum stay, removing the 5,000-square-foot minimum lot size for an ADU and creating specific standards for setbacks, height, size and parking, among other regulations. The most significant change requires ADU owners to provide off-street parking in certain areas of the unincorporated coastal zone where maintaining adequate street parking for beach visitors is a priority.
According to the staff report, the new parking rules affect just 8 percent of the county’s coast.
— from staff reports
