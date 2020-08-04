  1. Home
There is good news on the counting front. San Mateo County leads all counties in California in its response to the 2020 Census.

As of July 29, 73.9 percent of households here have submitted census forms — despite a disruption in efforts to promote the census brought on by the pandemic. Nationwide, 62.8 percent have turned in forms and 64 percent of Californians have done so.

Beginning Aug. 11, census enumerators will begin in-person visits to people who have not yet been counted. The deadline to fill out the form is Oct. 31. Visit my2020census.gov for details.

— from staff reports

