A meeting to discuss the effects of sea level rise on the South Coast, hosted by San Mateo County’s Office of Sustainability, is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. tonight, July 14.
The discussion will center on a sea level rise vulnerability assessment that the county conducted on the Coastside and Bayside, and is currently expanding to the South Coast with the help of the San Mateo Resource Conservation District. The assessment would map the sea level rise risk and potential effects, including flooding and erosion, to develop a cost-benefit analysis of inaction to planning for sea level rise.
More information about the meeting and study is available at www.seachangesmc.org.
— Sarah Wright
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.