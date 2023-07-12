A Monday morning study session for the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors to learn about the importance of protecting vulnerable renters concluded with a divided board that heard seven hours of public comment and some heated discussion.

In the end, the 27-page draft ordinance designed to shield tenants from unfair evictions was sent back for substantial revisions and might not be considered by the board before the end of the year. 

Shauna

Thanks for the article on the draft of this Tenant Protection Ordinance. One small correction: the meeting was on Monday 10 July (the article says Sunday morning).

