A Monday morning study session for the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors to learn about the importance of protecting vulnerable renters concluded with a divided board that heard seven hours of public comment and some heated discussion.
In the end, the 27-page draft ordinance designed to shield tenants from unfair evictions was sent back for substantial revisions and might not be considered by the board before the end of the year.
The sponsors of the new ordinance, Supervisors Warren Slocum and Noelia Corzo, had hoped that a first reading of the proposed law would take place later this month.
Slocum said he worked with county staff for almost a year after his office received an increasing number of calls about evictions and tenant harassment issues.
The ordinance would help keep renters in their existing housing and prevent homelessness before it starts. “In order to reach our goal of functional zero, we must prevent homelessness,” Corzo said.
The study session began calmly enough. Mark Muelman from the Department of Health described the connections between stable housing and good health. He said that one in five residents in the county is at risk of being displaced from their current housing.
Shireen Malekafzali, chief equity officer, told the supervisors that evictions disproportionally affect Latino and Black residents. The same populations are less likely to own homes than other groups.
Supervisor Ray Mueller questioned the process for drafting the policy. While acknowledging the extensive work that went into the draft, he pointed out that he and members of the public did not have access to the text until late last week.
Despite the short notice, more than 60 members of the public took turns speaking. Numerous landlords said the law would burden them with new and sometimes costly requirements, such as providing documents in the primary languages of their tenants. Renters and their advocates described unfair treatment and the lack of maintenance at many properties.
Mueller peppered staff with questions about the lack of clarity in the proposed rules and the legal issues that could arise as a result. For example, the draft ordinance provides eviction protections for anyone who works at a school. As written, the rules seem to shield someone who coaches soccer at a high school, but not someone who coaches soccer at a park after school. Mueller also suggested that someone could get a part-time job in a school simply in order to avoid eviction.
“I’m not used to having supervisors drill staff with questions for over an hour,” Corzo said as the board debated procedures for introducing the draft.
Supervisor David Canepa said that the county needs to do more to disseminate
information about protections provided by the California Tenant Protection Act that went into effect in 2020 before implemented a separate law.
Board President Dave Pine wondered whether the level of response in the extensive draft was needed to address the amount of bad actions by landlords.
This version corrects the date of the meeting.
Thanks for the article on the draft of this Tenant Protection Ordinance. One small correction: the meeting was on Monday 10 July (the article says Sunday morning).
