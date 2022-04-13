The Coastside’s unincorporated and rural areas have long voiced concerns about fire mitigation and internet reliability, issues that were raised again last week at a public forum with the four candidates in the running for an upcoming vacancy on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors.
In a small outdoor patio near La Honda Gardens on Saturday, the four candidates planning on filling Supervisor Don Horsley’s seat representing District 3 met for a public forum with residents. The meeting was hosted by La Honda Indivisible and moderated by Margie Gater of the League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan nonprofit that works to expand voting rights and educate on the democratic process. Horsley is in the final year of his third term and is not eligible to run again due to term limits, and the four vying to replace him will have a June primary with the top two vote getters facing one another in November.
The four candidates are Laura Parmer-Lohan, Steven Booker, Virginia Chang Kiraly and Ray Mueller. The two-hour event consisted mostly of each candidate stating their top priorities and then agreeing with one another on similar or overlapping priorities. There didn’t appear to be any point of contention throughout, and all candidates touched on myriad issues tied to the rural unincorporated community, including affordable housing, fire prevention, traffic mitigation and internet reliability. The latter has been a key concern for Half Moon Bay and much of the unincorporated zones of San Mateo County.
“If you’re a kid today going to school and don’t have access to the internet, you’re absolutely on an uneven playing field,” Mueller said. “We see this across the county.”
Mueller, a member of the Menlo Park City Council since 2012, highlighted a variety of issues relevant to the unincorporated zones. He stressed expanding medical services and creating a new strategic infrastructure plan for the Coastside involving fire or home insurance companies. He also stated his priority to open a county supervisor’s office on the coast to increase service and accessibility.
“Representation at the local level is about having a relationship,” Mueller said. “You can come yell at me if I’m doing something wrong.”
Booker, a Half Moon Bay resident, agreed with Mueller and supported regional meetings where supervisors could meet more regularly with constituents. Booker made clear his intent to focus on workers' rights, including living wages and affordable housing.
“We need to make sure we have affordable housing for our farmworkers, essential workers and educators so our most valuable resource, our children, continue to get the best education possible,” said Booker, a political director for the International Brotherhood of Electric Workers 617.
Chang Kiraly, who lives in the unincorporated area of Menlo Park, referenced her experience serving on two elected boards simultaneously, the Menlo Park Fire Protection District and the San Mateo County Harbor District. She was vocal on the need for universal broadband and increasing connectivity and microgrids, citing the benefits of increased public participation in government meetings through hybrid and online systems.
“The main thing with being a good public servant is being a good listener, and not trying to tell people what their needs are, and that’s what I’ll do,” Chang Kiraly said.
All candidates, recognizing the woodland setting of the forum, referenced the danger of wildfire to the region. Parmer-Lohan, a former mayor of the city of San Carlos and Peninsula Clean Energy board member, said she wanted to keep utility prices low and underscored her desire to combat the effects of climate change through measures like reducing traffic, improving recycled water systems and bolstering fire defenses.
District 3 encompasses the Coastside and a large swath of cities including Menlo Park, San Carlos and Woodside. One topic that engaged the attendees was how candidates would offset lost property tax revenue for schools and services while public open spaces sit untaxed.
The Board of Supervisors is currently paying a consultant to determine if voters would support a parcel tax to fund projects to deal with climate change, wildfire risks and emergency preparedness. Parmer-Lohan said she was supportive of increasing funding for public schools while acknowledging the benefits of public open space.
“I think we need to shine a light on the fact that when people make investments in open space, it takes away from our schools,” she said. “That was a little-known fact to me before I started this journey.”
Chang Kiraly said she wasn’t supportive of the tax and hoped current agencies would collaborate on another plan to fund such projects instead of another tax.
“Every time open space takes property off the tax rolls, who suffers? Our public schools, essential services and fire districts,” she said. “It’s a huge problem.”
This version corrects the residence of candidate Virginia Chang Kiraly.
