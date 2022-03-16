The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors last week approved new hire bonuses and other incentives to attract candidates as the county seeks to fill job vacancies.
County departments have increased recruitments, but the county is receiving few job applications following a hiring freeze that began in 2020 and ended last year.
Despite the county's recruitment efforts, its vacancies and turnover rates are higher than normal. The county's vacancy rate this year is 13 percent compared to the usual 10 percent. And turnover rates are at 11 percent this year so far, compared to 7 percent last year.
Successful candidates would get more vacation and sick time, and as much as $30,000 hiring bonus for Sheriff’s deputies.
