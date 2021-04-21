Applications are open now for the 2021 fall term Promise Scholars Program at the three community colleges in the San Mateo County Community College District. The program includes Skyline College, College of San Mateo and Canada College and offers up to three years financial and other support services for first-time, full-time students.
The program addresses barriers students face to access college and to academically succeed by easing the financial burden. The Promise Scholars Program, now available to 2,500 students, offers full tuition, fees, and credit for $750 in books every year. Students agree to meet monthly with counselors to keep them on track and who arrange for other support if necessary.
Promise Scholars are more likely to graduate community college in two years than students not in the program.
The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors funded a $2 million grant to expand the Promise Scholars Program from 2,000 to 2,500 students using county Measure K funds. The expansion was announced in a Monday press release.
“We are investing in college and career training for 500 students in our county. The funding sends people to college, trains them for jobs and helps accelerate the recovery of our economy,” said David J. Canepa, president of the Board of Supervisors, in the press release.
To apply for the fall 2021 Promise Scholars Program, visit WebSMART, SMCCD. Prospective students may find more information about eligibility and applying at smccd.edu/PromiseScholarsProgram. Students must first apply to the colleges to be eligible.
— from staff reports
