Colby Droubi plays fetch with her mini Australian shepherd, Sunshine, on a trail at Quarry Park. They typically alternate between on and off-leash during their walks there, and Droubi loves having a good space to be able to toss the ball for Sunshine. 

After a year of collecting data, the San Mateo County Parks Department says Quarry Park’s off-leash dog pilot program went relatively smoothly and should continue on the popular forested park. 

In April 2022, the Parks Department began a 12-month pilot to determine the viability of off-leash dog walking on a few trails in Quarry Park. The San Mateo County Parks Commission will discuss the topic at its next board meeting on Thursday and will make a recommendation to the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors on July 25. 

Petsnotmeds

Thought dogs have been running off-leash there for as long as I can remember. Dogs are meant to be leash-free as much as they can. This park is perfect for dogs, except for a lot of poison oaks that may be rolled on by the dogs and give owners a rash. Therefore, a better idea is not to bear hug any dog you see in the park.

John Charles Ullom
John Charles Ullom

Dogs are meant to live in the wild and eat pretty much anything. Per your logic, the only people who should own dogs need a very large and fenced-in yard.

As for bear hugs, I'll take my chances.

