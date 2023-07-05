After a year of collecting data, the San Mateo County Parks Department says Quarry Park’s off-leash dog pilot program went relatively smoothly and should continue on the popular forested park.
In April 2022, the Parks Department began a 12-month pilot to determine the viability of off-leash dog walking on a few trails in Quarry Park. The San Mateo County Parks Commission will discuss the topic at its next board meeting on Thursday and will make a recommendation to the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors on July 25.
During a presentation to the Midcoast Community Council last month, Parks Department Assistant Director Hannah Ormshaw explained that the county’s management plan evaluated several criteria, namely the presence of dog waste, harassment of wildlife, dogs going off-trail, interactions between people and dogs, and compliance with on-leash trails. Each category had thresholds measured against a baseline period from July 2021 to April 2022, though Ormshaw noted rangers were tracking dog waste well before the pilot program began.
Staffers from the Park’s Department Natural Resource Management team went to Quarry Park two days a week for at least four hours to record information. According to data from the county, the park exceeded the county’s monthly threshold of 20 bagged or unbagged units of dog waste. The average number of dog waste found per month in the one-year period was 25.2, though one month was as low as eight and another was as high as 58. During the baseline period, staff observed on average 36.6 pieces of dog waste per month.
The Parks Department’s pilot also broke down leash compliance from month to month. In September and October 2022, 100 percent of observed dogs were leashed on leash-designated trails. In November and December 2022, however, just 50 percent of observed dogs were leashed on leash-designated trails.
There were two reported conflicts between dogs and people, but no reported incidents of wildlife harassment or dogs going into environmentally sensitive areas. There were nine reports of an off-leash dog walking in an on-leash designation area.
“Ultimately, we never got to the point where there were any individual indicators or standards that weren’t being met consistently,” Ormshaw said. The county also installed more dog waste bins and signage at trailheads to educate park users about the pilot.
The county also monitored park visitation, because the Parks Department heard concerns that increased dog use might push out other visitors, Ormshaw said. The park’s visitation numbers have increased steadily from January to more than 3,500 people in May, but the reason for the trend is unclear, Ormshaw said. Of the park users who brought dogs, slightly fewer people (65 percent) had them not leashed during the pilot than during the baseline period (67 percent). In March and April, Quarry Park had 395 visitors, and 30 percent of them brought dogs. Of the 119 visitors with dogs, 60 percent had off-leash dogs.
Though Parks Department staff haven’t made a formal recommendation, Ormshaw said overall the pilot raised no red flags about off-leash dog recreation.
“We feel that overall the pilot was a great success, and a lot of the concerns about off-leash recreation and issues around compliance were fairly minimal,” Ormshaw said. “That’s our big takeaway for these 12 months.”
(2) comments
Thought dogs have been running off-leash there for as long as I can remember. Dogs are meant to be leash-free as much as they can. This park is perfect for dogs, except for a lot of poison oaks that may be rolled on by the dogs and give owners a rash. Therefore, a better idea is not to bear hug any dog you see in the park.
Dogs are meant to live in the wild and eat pretty much anything. Per your logic, the only people who should own dogs need a very large and fenced-in yard.
As for bear hugs, I'll take my chances.
