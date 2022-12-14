Defendants and plaintiffs last month reached a settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit of Sandra Harmon, who was shot by San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies in Half Moon Bay in May 2020. 

The civil case was filed in March 2021 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California by Sarah Gatliff, Harmon’s daughter. It listed nine complaints including excessive force, loss of familial association, spoliation of evidence, conspiracy, supervisory liability, municipal liability, wrongful death, negligence and negligent supervision, training and retention. 

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

John Charles Ullom
John Charles Ullom

"The judge noted that video evidence showed that Dominguez shot Harmon in the back, while her hands were raised over her head, and that that shot was fatal."

Steve Wagstaffe lied to all of us when he offered this explanation for what he called, "The Shot In the Back Mantra". -- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vmij2TSFfR4

While your city council found what happed to George Floyd worthy of a mural, your city council doesn't seem to care about the death of Sandra Harmon. And your local newspaper? They are happy to cite the evil done to George Floyd but not the evil done by Wagstaffe and Bolanos.

The lawyers, as is always the case, all of them, won.

