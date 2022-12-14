Defendants and plaintiffs last month reached a settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit of Sandra Harmon, who was shot by San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies in Half Moon Bay in May 2020.
The civil case was filed in March 2021 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California by Sarah Gatliff, Harmon’s daughter. It listed nine complaints including excessive force, loss of familial association, spoliation of evidence, conspiracy, supervisory liability, municipal liability, wrongful death, negligence and negligent supervision, training and retention.
After lengthy court proceedings, the parties agreed on a settlement on Nov. 10 in which San Mateo County will pay $170,000 to Gatliff and Harmon’s estate. The suit initially named nine defendants, including three deputies in the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, the city of Half Moon Bay and San Mateo County, It also named Sheriff Carlos Bolanos, District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe and their respective offices.
Court documents show that in August 2021 Gatliff and her attorney, David Bush, amended their complaint and no longer asserted claims against Bolanos, Wagstaffe, Sgt. James Goulart, and their respective offices. In February, the county, city and Deputies David Dominguez and John Baba denied all allegations of wrongful conduct.
Dominguez was the first of two deputies to shoot Harmon, a 56-year-old woman suffering from mental health issues. Witnesses say she was seen walking downtown with a rifle and a bottle of alcohol while talking about a pending “race war” the night she was killed. The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office stated that Harmon fired on Dominguez. Baba arrived 20 seconds later and ordered her to get on the ground. When she did not comply and went for her gun on the ground, the deputies fired and hit her, according to the Sheriff's Office.
In June, Judge Vince Chhabria dismissed a claim against Baba. But in January, Chhabria wrote that it was plausible to believe Dominguez acted “with a purpose to harm unrelated to a legitimate law enforcement objective.” The judge noted that video evidence showed that Dominguez shot Harmon in the back, while her hands were raised over her head, and that that shot was fatal.
"The judge noted that video evidence showed that Dominguez shot Harmon in the back, while her hands were raised over her head, and that that shot was fatal."
Steve Wagstaffe lied to all of us when he offered this explanation for what he called, "The Shot In the Back Mantra". -- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vmij2TSFfR4
While your city council found what happed to George Floyd worthy of a mural, your city council doesn't seem to care about the death of Sandra Harmon. And your local newspaper? They are happy to cite the evil done to George Floyd but not the evil done by Wagstaffe and Bolanos.
The lawyers, as is always the case, all of them, won.
