In an attempt to reduce the active spread of COVID-19, San Mateo County supervisors have set fines for those who defy orders to wear a mask in public. Who exactly is going to enforce the rules remains to be seen.
Bill Silverfarb, legislative aide for Supervisor David Canepa, explained that County Manager Mike Callagy will work with each city within the county to develop a strategy for enforcement.
“What we are trying to do is take the burden off of law enforcement and spread it around,” Silverfarb explained.
Possible enforcers include code enforcement officers or any city employees who might serve as community service officers.
“It could be park personnel, could be public works personnel. It kind of depends on how the cities want to do it,” said Silverfarb. He added that, while the Sheriff’s Office is supportive, the county hopes to use those resources for actual law enforcement.
“With respect to the county Health Order enforcement ordinance, we now have another tool to aid us in our effort to encourage people to comply with health orders in San Mateo County, including the mask requirement,” said Detective Rosemerry Blankswade, public information officer for the San Mateo County Sheriff. “We are still focused on achieving voluntary compliance, but as we have seen the number of infections increase here in San Mateo County, it’s a great reminder that we all need to do more to protect one another and follow the health officer’s order.”
In terms of businesses, Silverfarb noted that “the burden of enforcement is on the employees and that leads to conflict. We’re trying to take the pressure off of these employees.” Silverfarb said he’s not exactly sure how to do that in the real world.
Fines for those who violate the health order start at $100 for individuals and go up to $3,000 for businesses that allow offenses.
“The virus isn’t over. We have to sort of double down on these core behaviors of wearing a mask, social-distancing,” Silverfarb said.
