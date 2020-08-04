San Mateo County supervisors passed an urgency ordinance on Tuesday that sets fines for refusing to wear a face covering. Businesses that allow unmasked individuals could also be fined.
Individuals can receive a $100 fine for first offense, $200 for second and $500 for additional offenses in the same year. Fines for commercial entities run from $250 to $3,000 “depending on the gravity of the health risk,” according to a prepared release.
Enforcement officers must personally witness an individual’s offense but can accept a credible report of a business disobeying the rules.
Supervisors David Canepa and Warren Slocum, who jointly introduced the ordinance, said they still prefer education as a first step before imposing fines but that the public needs to understand that wearing a face covering must be non-negotiable.
“If you don’t wear your face mask, then you should be fined. This ordinance decriminalizes violations of the health order essentially but at the same time gives us an added tool to enforce compliance of the state’s face covering and social distancing mandates,” Canepa said. in a prepared release. “If we want to return to normal and save lives then we must wear face masks, it’s that simple. But since many continue to thumb their noses at or do not understand these mandates, we must step up our outreach and enforcement efforts and let people know if you violate the law there will be consequences.”
San Mateo County joins Contra Costa, Marin, Mendocino, Napa and Yolo counties in adopting a fine structure.
Canepa is hilarious. What a farce.
Anyone else remember when he carried a briefcase for the convicted felon Leland Yee?
Canepa learned a lot from Leland. When he was running for Supervisor he sent requests for donations to everybody who worked for the city where he was elected to serve as a commissioner. Yep. Cannapa solicited money from public employees of the city he was a City Council member of. He even asked for money from the City's lawyer.
But Canepa is pretty and he plays the game the way Horsley likes it played. He'll do well in SMC politics.
Oh no. This sure does complicate things. How will the gaggle of men who sit in the corner at MacDutra park be able to continue to smoke their weed while playing cards games or dominos? Tough situation.
As they should... now enforce it! Hey people, correctly wear a damned mask!
As I have said elsewhere, when this is all over, the people will not forget those who favored the stick. Only 120 virus deaths since this madness began. Time to reopen everything.
Things could be so much better: -- https://www.propublica.org/article/all-the-hospitals-are-full-in-houston-overwhelmed-icus-leave-covid-19-patients-waiting-in-ers
"Only 120 deaths...."
More like a hundred fifty thousand dead Americans.
