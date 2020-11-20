Public discussions began Thursday night between the city of Half Moon Bay and San Mateo County about the county’s proposed purchase of two Coastside hotels — the Coastside Inn and the Quality Inn — as transitional housing for the homeless.
The county has faced a growing homelessness problem for years, but the pandemic has created a renewed urgency to safely get people off the streets and out of RVs into more permanent housing as a key strategy to getting the virus under control, according to County Manager Mike Callagy. Callagy spoke at a special City Council meeting Thursday evening.
If the county successfully purchases either or both hotels, it would be the first time the Coastside will have transitional housing facilities for the homeless.
No decision was made at the meeting. The City Council will continue discussions at its Dec. 1 regular meeting in the hopes that more residents will weigh in.
County officials committed to involve the city in selecting the social service vendor that would manage the facilities. They also admitted that this process is not typical for major purchases like this, but they are moving quickly to meet an end-of-year deadline by which emergency housing funds through the CARES Act must be spent.
“This is definitely not ideal for you all, not for me or the provider that will walk into this. And I think you have to acknowledge this,” said Ken Cole, director of the county’s Human Services Agency. “If I was starting from scratch, I would not only be working with the city, but I’d be out with my provider doorbelling the neighborhood. I can’t really imagine doing much engagement.”
County Supervisor Don Horsley, who represents the Coastside, agreed but emphasized the need to act quickly.
“I know this is controversial, but it’s also an opportunity,” Horsley said. “It wasn’t really possible for us to take months of time involving communities.”
The Board of Supervisors plan to make a final decision about the hotel purchases at its Dec. 8 meeting.
The exact details of who would live in the 104 units remain unclear and what would happen to the facilities once the pandemic is over were areas of much discussion Thursday night.
The original proposal was to use the hotel rooms as transitional housing units for homeless individuals most at-risk of COVID-19: those with preexisting conditions and older people. And following the county’s model elsewhere, it would likely be only for single individuals and not families. However in response to resident and City Council comments, the county appeared amendable to customize the admission requirements to the Coastside’s needs.
City Council members encouraged that preference be given to homeless individuals living on the Coastside. The 2019 point in time count identified 54 homeless individuals in Half Moon Bay and 60 in the unincorporated areas.
The county began talks with the city last Friday. Two “intent to purchase” notices for the two hotels were posted on Tuesday. According to the notices, the county is budgeting $12.5 million for the Quality Inn and $8 million for the Coastside Inn, to be paid to KN Properties.
Horsley harkened back to the city’s past attempts to get people housed that resulted in pushback from the homeless individuals.
“The thought was we could move them to Redwood City where we have a fairly large homeless facility,” Horsley said. “Those people didn’t want to go. They want to stay on the Coastside.”
Just wondering who Don Horsely is representing? It's mind boggling to me that the Former Sheriff of this county, also a former Deputy who worked at the Sheriff's Honor Camp and in the Jail....could think this is a good idea....he knows the ropes and what this would mean to the community.....so I have to ask, who is he representing? The County? Himself? Or the people on the Coast who elected him as their representative. Obviously he has no plans for re election.....
AWESOME news! Finally some real help for our neediest neighbors! I love this plan.
Just a horrible idea. Who came.up with this idea? It will bring even more homeless here. Use your heads city officials....No, do not do it
Aside from all of the other problems that would arise from this terrible idea. If this happens, it'll probably guarantee the approval of the planned Dunes Beach RV Hotel mega resort. With the loss of two popular hotel/motels. Why don't they buy Cameron's instead.
"Why don't they buy Cameron's instead."
Because Cameron's RV Park allows people to live there, permanently, as long as their RV is less than 10 years old. The Palmers lot is full. The arrangement works well for them. They aren't going to sell out. And they are not going to make room for street folk.
The owners of RV lots do as they wish on the Coastside. They do not honor their agreements. Get used to it. Nerhan does it. The Palmers do it. So will the owners of any new RV Lot. The city of Half Moon Bay choses winners and losers. They chose Cameron and Keet. We lost.
If the City loses the revenue from those two hotels, it'll have to be replaced. A new RV Lot will be very tempting. Remember, we need city staff more than they need us. Just ask them.
According to Supervisor Horsley, there is no time for community input. It's going to happen. The same tactic was used to force the community to take on debt it cannot handle. We just defaulted on the first payment for the library. But it's all good. They have a plan.
This idea of homeless accommodations will ruin our town. Lwrs have a city meeting of neighbors opposing this stupid idea. We will win over city officials stupidity.
MiMi99. Do you really think calling lost humans "bums" will advance your cause? They are people. It is debatable whether Horlsey's sneaky plan is a good one. But there a many good people who are struggling. Calling them names will score a few points I suppose but not many.
It is wonderful to see the county contemplating real action to house our homeless, without sending them over the hill where community connections are often absent. While no action is perfect, continued inaction is unconscionable. Let's hope there is follow-through on this proposal.
Is Reick99 really a staff member? According to the Review's meet the staff page, nope: -- https://www.hmbreview.com/site/meet_the_staff.html
Assuming Richk99 is a Review staff member, he is in violation of the the Review's ethical guidelines which state:
"Review journalists should not participate in public forums dealing with matters they might cover. Should they choose to participate in online comments over local affairs, they should always identify themselves by name and as a member of the Review staff." -- https://www.hmbreview.com/site/ethics.html
Is Richk99 a staff member who has not read the HMB Reviews Ethics Policies? Or somebody pretending to be a staff member? Does Richk99 not know that the Editorial Board of the Review, AKA "WE", told us all to vote to increase the transient tax because that was the best way to fix our budget deficit? Does he not get, assuming he is staff, that his position conflicts with the position of his bosses?
John - richk99 is Rich Klein, and I am CEO of Coastside News Group, which owns the Review. I apologize for not clearly identifying myself in the original post. I should have done so this time and always have in the past. Please call me out if I forget to do so in the future.
I don't cover the news, and I don't advise on editorial matters. We have discussed this in the past, and decided that this type of comment (or signed letter to the editor) falls within our ethical guidelines, and is important given that all the members of the ownership group are actively involved in the community. I saw the article like every other reader and felt compelled to comment. I did not and would not make any attempt at being consistent (or inconsistent) with the writings or opinions of our editorial staff.
Yikes. This is your sandbox? Never mind!
Thanks Mr. Klein for clearing things up.
Yes!
Nature's God knows we need the housing and all that. But....did we not just get done bumping up the Transient Tax? Would not this plan deprive HMB of a significant portion of its tax base?
This is a very bad idea. Just look at what happened to the hotels used in SF to house the homeless during the pandemic. Disaster.
https://nypost.com/2020/06/27/san-franciscos-failed-experiment-of-homeless-hotels-is-a-cautionary-tale/
Of course San Mateo county wants to dump them off in our little small town away from their ritzy neighborhoods over the hill. Why don't they house the homeless in Burlingame or Hillsborough?
"...wants to dump them off ..."
They already live here and you are no better. You would prefer to "dump them" off someplace else.
"Why don't they house the homeless in Burlingame or Hillsborough?"
Because lots of people like you live in Burlingame and Hillsborough.
“I know this is controversial, but it’s also an opportunity,” Horsley said. “It wasn’t really possible for us to take months of time involving communities.”
Way to go Supervisor Horsley. Once again you have resorted to backroom tactics. You know this will be controversial so you suddenly have concocted an "Opportunity". It worked for library financing though good luck getting HMB to pay the county back. We have already skipped making the first payment. Your attitude will serve as rallying cry for those who oppose.
Yes send them to Hillsborough.
