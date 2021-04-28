San Mateo County is now accepting applications for residents who want to serve on a commission to redraw its supervisorial lines in response to updated U.S. Census results.
Every 10 years, the county is required to redraw the lines to make sure the five districts, each represented on the Board of Supervisors, have about equal representation.
The county is looking for 11 commission members to represent the county’s population mix. Members will study and recommend new boundary lines for the districts in a series of public meetings. The committee will have help from county staff, a demographer and public input during the drafting process, which is expected to finish by the end of 2021.
Applications are available in English, Spanish, Chinese and Tagalog. Find more information, including details on how to apply, at www.cmo.smcgov.org/districtlines.
— from staff reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.