San Mateo County has issued a request for proposals from consultants to support the creation of a Mid-Coastside transportation demand management plan. The county will pay up to $220,000 to a firm to develop a plan that produces actionable demand management strategies tailored to the needs of the Coastside.

The recipient of the county contract will be charged with finding ways to reduce traffic on the coast and provide a roadmap for implementing sustainable transportation strategies. The call for proposals also stipulates that the plan should increase transportation equity and “educate stakeholders on the value and importance of TDM to improving transportation conditions and meeting mobility needs.”

John Gruver
John Gruver

[angry][angry]

Consultant? For goodness sake! Here's a freebee: Just put in Roundabouts instead of traffic lights. Problem solved.

John Charles Ullom
John Charles Ullom

Consultant? For goodness sake! Here's a freebee: The problem is the Pacific Ocean, Sand, and the Tunnel.

Traffic is not much of big deal except for tourists and there is nothing we can do that won't bring more of them.

