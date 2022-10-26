San Mateo County has issued a request for proposals from consultants to support the creation of a Mid-Coastside transportation demand management plan. The county will pay up to $220,000 to a firm to develop a plan that produces actionable demand management strategies tailored to the needs of the Coastside.
The recipient of the county contract will be charged with finding ways to reduce traffic on the coast and provide a roadmap for implementing sustainable transportation strategies. The call for proposals also stipulates that the plan should increase transportation equity and “educate stakeholders on the value and importance of TDM to improving transportation conditions and meeting mobility needs.”
The county expects to award a contract so the project can begin in February and be completed by the end of 2024. Then agencies responsible for transportation infrastructure could act on the recommended plan after the start of 2025.
The announcement of the RFP follows approval of the Connect the Coastside comprehensive transportation management plan by the Board of Supervisors in July. The county website describes Connect the Coastside as “a community-based transportation plan to help improve mobility and safety for Coastside residents and visitors.”
Connect the Coastside involved eight years of study and community input resulting in 32 specific recommendations for infrastructure improvements along with additional suggestions for changes in policy, new programs and ongoing evaluation in order to create high-quality transportation options on the Coastside. The 200-page report lists seven consulting firms as contributors to the project along with more than 20 staff from various county departments.
Chandra Singh, senior transportation planner in the county Planning and Building Department, presented Connect the Coastside to the supervisors. In an email to the Review, she explained how a transportation demand management plan from a qualified consultant would build on the findings of Connect the Coastside.
“The purpose of the TDM plan,” Singh wrote, “is to identify specific and tailored programmatic solutions that can be implemented by the county, Half Moon Bay, and/or partners to maximize our transportation system.”
Singh wrote that, “Many of Connect the Coastside's recommended projects require further study, often with the support of consultants, to implement.”
After a contract for the TDM plan is awarded, a project management team, including staff from the consulting firm, the city of Half Moon Bay and the county, will be formed. The terms of the contract outlined in the call for proposals require the multi-agency team to complete several specific tasks starting with a kickoff meeting to review project goals. Throughout the project the team must hold biweekly meetings and submit monthly reports.
Other required tasks include engaging organizational stakeholders and the public, submission of reports, and assisting city and county staff with presentations to commissions and elected governing bodies.
Recognizing that Connect the Coastside and other initiatives have already called for public input and that a new round of community meetings could generate a delay, the instructions for proposals advises the consultant team to “respect the fact that a great deal of engagement, public consultation, and surveying has been done.” The process should demonstrate that planners have learned from earlier efforts and endeavor to “make people feel heard.”
(2) comments
[angry][angry]
Consultant? For goodness sake! Here's a freebee: Just put in Roundabouts instead of traffic lights. Problem solved.
Consultant? For goodness sake! Here's a freebee: The problem is the Pacific Ocean, Sand, and the Tunnel.
Traffic is not much of big deal except for tourists and there is nothing we can do that won't bring more of them.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.