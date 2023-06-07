San Mateo County has secured $5 million in state funding to pay for 28 housing units dedicated for farmworkers on the coast. Ten of those units will be available for survivors of the January shootings in Half Moon Bay.
The money comes in the form of a Joe Serna Jr. Farmworker Housing Grant, which enables the county’s Department of Housing to partner with the city of Half Moon Bay to purchase manufactured homes. The remaining 18 units will be available to area farmworkers who earn less than 80 percent of the median income for the area, however priority will be given to those living in extreme poverty or forced out of unlivable conditions, according to a county release issued on Thursday.
In a prepared statement, county Supervisor Ray Mueller, who represents the coast, thanked Assemblyman Marc Berman and state Sen. Josh Becker for their commitment to helping secure state money. He indicated this was just the beginning of government work to help area farmworkers.
The county’s grant is part of $16 million in statewide grants from the California Department of Housing and Community Development. The state announced five recipients of the Serna grants on Thursday. Fresno County’s California Center for Cooperative Development also received $5 million for manufactured homes.
Much of the funding is expected to be spent on manufactured homes near the city’s corporation yard at 880 Stone Pine Road. The site has been identified for low-income housing development in Half Moon Bay’s Cycle 6 Housing Element. The city’s initial proposal included up to 50 manufactured homes with parking and recreational features. When the county applied for this grant in March, Mueller stated it would be the first step in building equity for local farmworkers through homeownership.
The county is planning to work with the state and a nonprofit developer to help farmworkers put together a down payment on the homes through a forgivable loan program. After the county’s design and environmental review, construction could start in the fall and homes could arrive on the site in spring 2024.
“We really want this to be a neighborhood that fits in with the neighboring communities and the natural environment,” Half Moon Bay City Manager Matthew Chidester said.
The county has also formed a task force to focus on the issue of farmworker living conditions and
has been working with the city of Half Moon Bay on siting for new housing developments. The property at 555 Kelly Ave. is already slated for farmworker housing and the city is partnering with Mercy Housing for development.
Half Moon Bay Mayor Deborah Penrose called the decision a key step in the joint effort between the city and county. The city’s Housing Element and Local Coastal Land Use Plan focus on building housing in downtown Half Moon Bay near amenities and services, which officials hope will reduce traffic congestion.
Last month the City Council asked San Mateo County to refinance the $3.2 million loan Half Moon Bay took from the California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank in 2020 to buy and renovate the land on Stone Pine Road. The city asked for assistance in order to not default on the loan and remove restrictions on affordable housing.
“It’s going to make this user-friendly,” Penrose said of the prospect of housing at the Stone Pine site. “People will want to live there, and if we have a playground
there. We possibly might have a community garden there. People are going to want to come and enjoy that space.”
