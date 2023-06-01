San Mateo County has secured $5 million in state funding to pay for 28 housing units dedicated for farmworkers on the coast. Ten of those units will be available for survivors of the January shootings in Half Moon Bay.
The money comes in the form of a Joe Serna Jr. Farmworker Housing Grant and it will enable the county’s Department of Housing partner with the city of Half Moon Bay for purchase of the housing. The remaining 18 units not reserved for survivors will be available to area farmworkers who earn less than 80 percent of the median income for the area, however priority will be given to those living in extreme poverty or forced out of unlivable conditions, according to a county release issued late Thursday.
(1) comment
$5,000,000 for 28 units? W O W
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.