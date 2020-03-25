Local schools will stay closed and students will continue to learn remotely until at least May 1, seven Bay Area counties, including San Mateo County, announced on Wednesday.
Santa Clara County’s Office of Education issued a press release detailing the coordination among county superintendents and health officers in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties. The release urged residents to stay home and adhere to the state and county shelter-in-place orders.
Cabrillo Unified School District Superintendent Sean McPhetridge said he was in conversations on Monday with district superintendents from the local counties and that they discussed a potential extension and and how best to work together. He sent a letter to Cabrillo families and staff today with the announcement.
McPhetridge said teachers, students and families should prepare to return to school on May 1, but should stay flexible in case remote learning is extended again.
“(Gov.) Gavin Newsom said we’ll probably be out longer; we should prepare for that,” McPhetridge said.
According to McPhetridge, teachers are able to access their classrooms and technology in case they need more materials beyond the two or three weeks they had prepared, but said he is encouraging everyone to work from home and to stay home.
Other campus facilities, like gyms, remain closed to the public, but McPhetridge said he is working with local agencies to make school facilities available should they be needed for emergency services related to the pandemic.
McPhetridge said, aside from standardized testing being cancelled nationwide, he doesn’t have information yet about whether grading will change in any way. He said he’s working with principals at all Cabrillo schools to make sure that students aren’t overwhelmed by assignments at home. Ultimately, McPhetridge said, it’s up to teachers to do what’s best for their students.
“I’m impressed by teachers stepping up to this new challenge,” McPhetridge said. “I trust that they will be flexible with families.”
According to McPhetridge, all current school employees would continue to be paid during the remote learning period and the state plans to fund schools as normal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.