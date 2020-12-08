On Tuesday the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of the Coastside Inn in Half Moon Bay, adding it to the county’s inventory of housing for people experiencing homelessness.
The county plans to begin moving a small group into the hotel before the end of the year.
The 52-room Coastside Inn at 230 S. Cabrillo Highway is the latest acquisition by the county, using emergency CARES Act funding which is set to expire on Dec. 30. The deadline drove what amounted to a little more than three weeks to close the deal and the county’s recent announcement that occupancy would begin in the next three weeks.
In a unanimous 5-0 vote on Dec. 8, the county approved the hotel purchase for $8 million. It will buy the property from Keet Neerhan of KN Properties. The deal requires an additional $35,000 approved in closing costs. The site will provide shelter with wrap-around social services, including counseling and meal deliveries. Priority will be granted to Coastsiders experiencing homelessness, county officials say.
“Before this funding, we never had the opportunity to purchase a facility to provide the facility to people who need it,” said Supervisor Don Horsley at the Dec. 8 meeting.
The county said it will immediately begin working to convert the hotel into a shelter. This month, the county will work with an interim vendor to stand up the program but has plans to select a long-term vendor in the coming months. It has pledged to weigh the input from the city of Half Moon Bay and a citizen advisory committee prior to hiring that long-term manager.
The controversial decision came after public meetings between the county and the city of Half Moon Bay and its residents. The county’s plans were first publicly announced at the Nov. 17 City Council meeting. A special meeting with county officials was held to discuss the proposal on Nov. 19. Discussions continued at the Dec. 1 City Council meeting.
Some residents complained that the county’s answers did not adequately address concerns of increased demands on the city’s healthcare and public safety infrastructure and the imminent loss of transient occupancy tax revenue resulting from the removal of the Coastside Inn from the city’s hotel inventory.
“The council is supportive of the acquisition and they’re doing it because it’s morally the right thing to do,” said City Manager Bob Nisbet at the Board of Supervisors meeting. “At the two community meetings though, it was emotional and the community is not united in support. Many were opposed and who had questions and concerns.”
The Half Moon Bay City Council expressed support in a letter published on Dec. 5. The council wrote that it wants to “break the stigma of homelessness, address the concerns of the community members who are opposed, and ensure that this facility is successful in the long-term. ”
The letter urged the county to fulfill its promises including close community involvement through an advisory committee, some reimbursement for the lost TOT and a memorandum of understanding.
The purchase of the Coastside Inn is part of a statewide trend of hotel purchases made in a stripped-down regulatory environment. In March, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order that granted local governments flexibility on spending and building shelters to quickly stand up emergency housing programs. This helped counties across the state, including San Mateo County, pay for hotel stays without the usual approval processes to temporarily house individuals experiencing homelessness. That program is called “Project Roomkey.”
As the state looked ahead to how it would continue to house those temporarily put up in hotel rooms, Newsom hatched another program: “Project Homekey.” It granted $600 million statewide toward purchasing hotels, motels and apartments, then converting them into interim or permanent housing.
Between Sept. 14 and Oct. 28 (the last reporting date) the state funded the purchase of 95 hotels and other buildings for a total of 5,970 rooms under Project Homekey. Through the program, the county bought the Pacific Inn in Redwood City and the TownePlace Suites in the Redwood Shores neighborhood in recent weeks. The Coastside Inn is the latest purchase in Project Homekey.
At the county’s last address to Half Moon Bay residents on Dec. 1, Ken Cole, director of the county’s Human Services Agency, reiterated an earlier statement he made in which he admitted the circumstances behind the rushed decision were not ideal.
“This is not the way we would like to do this,” Cole said. “What we do have more time to do is to design the program with an advisory board. We don’t have to rush into occupying the hotel until the community is happy with the program design,” Cole said.
Ahead of the county vote, outgoing Mayor Adam Eisen spoke with caution.
“We do need to get it right,” he said. “It’s going to come down to the details. And I hope people have listened and gained the trust of the county.”
So happy that our unhoused neighbors will have a safe place to live.
Good Lord. Over $150 grand? Per room? of TAX payer money? Keet Nerhan strikes Gold again. He is laughing all the way to the bank. ...Again.
"...of TAX payer money?..."
To be fair, many of those taxpayers have yet to be born. And Nerhan is one heck of a Capitalist. He has obtained at least 850K in PPP money and maybe 2.3 million.
https://projects.propublica.org/coronavirus/bailouts/loans/kn-stations-llc-64f260c37af40b195a482f8cad1d8b2e
https://projects.propublica.org/coronavirus/bailouts/loans/point-pillar-project-developers-llc-a1440008440c48b28bdcfa8d34f09432
https://projects.propublica.org/coronavirus/bailouts/loans/keet-nerhan-dba-kn-properties-bc08e887856749cd00146ae3655663ec
"He is laughing all the way to the bank. ...Again."
Yep.
