The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors last week gave its Parks Department the green light to pursue all necessary permits to officially allow off-leash dogs on designated trails in Quarry Park. 

The announcement comes after the Parks Department undertook a yearlong pilot at the popular El Granada park. The county has a tentative application date to receive a Coastal Development Permit from the California Coastal Commission in October. 

