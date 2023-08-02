The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors last week gave its Parks Department the green light to pursue all necessary permits to officially allow off-leash dogs on designated trails in Quarry Park.
The announcement comes after the Parks Department undertook a yearlong pilot at the popular El Granada park. The county has a tentative application date to receive a Coastal Development Permit from the California Coastal Commission in October.
“I know how much it means to folks on the coast and for those whose dogs are members of their family,” said San Mateo County Supervisor Ray Mueller, who represents the coast.
Most of the county’s eight key indicators during the pilot were met, and the thresholds were based on monitoring and observation from park rangers before the pilot began in April 2022. In the following 12 months, the county did not observe any harassment of wildlife or dogs entering sensitive habitat areas. There were nine instances of dogs going more than 10 feet off the trail and two instances of “unwelcomed interaction between other dogs or visitors,” according to a county report. County staff say overall leash compliance for on-leash trails was more than 80 percent, surpassing the 70 percent pilot threshold.
There were two observation periods (each period covers two months) when rangers found more than 20 pieces of dog waste per month, which exceeded the allowable threshold. There was one two-month period where half of the observed dogs did not comply with the leash policy. During the other months, compliance was at either 75 percent or 100 percent.
Parks Deputy Director Hannah Ormshaw noted that dog use at Quarry Park did not increase in the last year according to observations from park rangers. During the eight-month baseline period before the pilot began, about 44 percent of park visitors (1,002 people) came with dogs. During the 12-month pilot, only 34 percent of visitors (994 people) came with dogs. Of those visitors with dogs in the last year, 35 percent of people had dogs on a leash, a slight increase from 33 percent during the baseline period.
Staff intended to test for fecal coliform in water samples during the pilot as a way to further document the environmental impact of unleashed dogs, but the data was inconclusive due to poor flow as a result of drought conditions. The county also installed new signage and waste stations at trailheads.
The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors also approved a pilot period for the county’s first dog-friendly campground in the Huckleberry Flat campground in Memorial Park, just east of Loma Mar. The county will collect data during the pilot period in September and October. All dogs are required to be leashed in each of the eight campsites.
The campground, adjacent to Pescadero Creek, has a new restroom and shower building, onsite and overflow parking, but staff say the area is underutilized. The county is also going to install a dog washing station because they’re prohibited from shower facilities. The $5 per night surcharge for these dog-friendly campsites will go toward waste bags and dog soap.
“We recognize some people don’t want to camp with a dog next to them, and we certainly respect that,” Parks Department Director Nicholas Calderon said. “By containing all dog-friendly campsites in one location, we can make sure we provide an enjoyable experience for everyone.”
