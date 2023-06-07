During a special meeting of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors last week, officials directed staff to develop a wide-ranging plan to combat opioid overdoses by focusing on public education and increased access to medications.
Local and state lawmakers are particularly bent on battling fentanyl, a manufactured opioid, because it's cheaper than some drugs in its class and can be lethal in small doses, particularly when mixed with other stimulant drugs like methamphetamine.
According to the county’s presentation, it’s 100 times stronger than morphine and 50 times stronger than heroin. Health experts say most street fentanyl is tasteless, odorless and colorless, making it nearly impossible to detect.
“As the parent of a college sophomore and a recent college grad, this is an issue that feels very personal to me,” said Supervisor President Dave Pine, who organized the session. “I think the emphasis on education just has to be continuously called out. Our best approach is educating residents, especially youth and young adults, about the lethality of these drugs.” The board’s recommendation included expanded public education and awareness campaigns, including billboards and targeted messaging toward youth and families in multiple languages. Supervisors also wanted improved data collection, more access to Narcan and fentanyl test strips. They also want more communication between the county health department, public safety officials and school representatives.
Nationally, opioid overdose deaths are at an all-time high and continue to rise. More than 107,300 people in the United States died of drug overdoses in 2021, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Two-thirds of those deaths involved synthetic opioids like fentanyl, which is often mixed with other drugs. San Mateo County Health Officer Scott Morrow called the opioid crisis “a conspiracy to expose whole generations to narcotics, resulting in the deaths of many hundreds of thousands of Americans.”
In San Mateo County, overdose death rates are increasing but not at the same rate as in much of the nation. According to Morrow, locally all illicit drug-related deaths total about 100-150 per year. That’s about 2 percent of the county’s annual deaths.
In 2021, San Mateo County had 66 fentanyl-related overdoses, about half of all drug-related deaths that year. In 2017, there were fewer than 10 fentanyl-related deaths. By comparison, deaths from meth (25) and heroin with other drugs (less than 10) were lower in 2021. Deaths from fentanyl with other drugs rose from 11 percent in 2020 to 31 percent in 2021.
“Fentanyl poisoning is happening in our community, and it’s a national crisis,” said Mary Fullerton, the San Mateo County Behavioral Health And Recovery clinical services manager.
Eighty-one percent of fentanyl deaths were in people between ages 20 to 59. Another data point the county looked at is the use of Naloxone, or Narcan, which can reverse the effects of an overdose. The number of two-dose Naloxone alerts from first responders increased to 141, a 41 percent increase from 2020.
Michael Leishman, the commander of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Task Force, called the fentanyl problem the worst drug-related issue he’d ever seen. According to Leishman, the price for one ounce has dropped from $800 a few years ago to $200 today. San Francisco and Alameda counties are where most of the Bay Area supply comes from, he said, adding most seizures are 5 to 15 pounds, enough to “kill thousands of people within our county,” he said.
“Educating our youth is going to be the strongest thing we can do to prevent this disease from spreading,” Leishman said.
Morrow noted that the county still doesn’t have a clear understanding of trends due to inconsistent documentation, data collection and analysis methods. Instead, county officials have to pool data from other sources to collect information.
Morrow and other county staff warned of another potential problematic wave of opioid use hitting the market when Xylazine, an animal tranquilizer, is mixed with fentanyl. Health experts say the combination is deadly and Narcan doesn’t prevent a Xylazine overdose. Though the combination is unusual at the moment (the county recorded two positive cases for 2022), Morrow did not mince words about the risks posed by these two drugs.
“It is definitely assured that youth use and youth death will increase, and I believe the continued use of mixing opioids with stimulants will also grow,” Morrow said. “And that has huge implications as far as the treatment because it’s very difficult to treat this particular combination of drugs.”
