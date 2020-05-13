UPDATED 4:25 p.m.: San Mateo County announced today that Health Officer Scott Morrow is planning to issue a new health order on May 18 that aligns county rules with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s state plan, opening up curbside business for retailers in the county next week.
The announcement came with a warning from Morrow that it is still not safe to interact with others and that social distancing and mask requirements are still in place.
“The public and open businesses need to fully do their part to minimize transmission of the virus,” Morrow wrote in the statement.
At his press conference today, San Mateo County Manager Mike Callagy said the move is an effort to align with the state’s current shelter-in-place order. It’s not the only Bay Area jurisdiction meeting the state’s regulations: San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced today her city will also allow curbside retail business starting Monday.
Newsom has said that counties are free to issue their own shelter-in-place orders that are more restrictive than the state one, but loosening beyond state regulations requires a jurisdiction to meet a set of standards that prove the disease is waning in the area and that it is adequately prepared for a resurgence.
Callagy said San Mateo County is unlikely to pass the many-pronged test because its death and case rates continue to hold steady. Among other metrics, the test requires zero deaths due to the disease and no more than one COVID-19 case per 10,000 residents in the past 14 days. According to the latest numbers, in the last two weeks, the county has seen 385 new cases and 15 deaths.
“We’re not going to be able to meet (the state requirements) soon, or maybe ever,” Callagy said.
The official change to the county’s shelter-in-place order allowing retail stores to operate curbside and delivery business, along with the reopening of some logistics and manufacturing businesses, is slated to come later this week. Stores looking to reopen under the revised order can visit this website to see state guidelines on reopening.
Good move. Hope our businesses can get back to the new normal quickly and start rehiring people and make money again.
Let's face it, people are tired of this whole mess with its confusing and contradicting information coming from the "experts." People are tired of being cooped up. People are in need of getting back to work. People need to pay their bills. It's easy, for those who are not suffering financially, to say that we should keep things locked up. If you didn't have your job would you feel that way? Just keep that mask requirement in place for now, use lots of sanitation methods, and get things going again.
As of this writing, 65 deaths in San Mateo County mostly in the 80 and older age groups. For those who remain, the health of the economy is now THE top priority.
So let's review: This flu virus has not been eliminated and (probably) never will be. $5T (and counting) in unnecessary debt incurred. Total loss of confidence in those who “managed” this debacle. The public must un-learn the fear which so effectively controlled them...and accept, again, that life has risks.
There is more, but we will discover those truths during “the recovery”.
Anger has trumped Science.
Be safe.
Science also says that severe economic downturns contribute to "deaths of despair" from opioid use, drug use, alcohol use, spousal violence, and suicide. So on balance, opening up the economy could actually reduce net deaths.
There's much uncertainty around these issues of course. But this key issue is never considered by the pathetic main stream media outlets and their lapdog consumers, as above.
“The public and open businesses need to fully do their part to minimize transmission of the virus,”. Considering the awful messages from Trump and OANN, expect a lot of unworn masks on visitors.
It’s the your brainwashed mind works . Wear mask if you want , stay away from those that don’t , the majority of awful messages I read are direct the President elect so get over it !
Lets hope this includes opening of the Pillar Point public boat launch
Yes , couldn’t agree more !
