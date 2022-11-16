Pescadero Creek County Park

A consultant is working with San Mateo County and other stakeholders to help restore parks damaged by fire.

 Photo courtesy San Mateo County

Two years ago, nearly half of Pescadero Creek County Park was torched. Nearly 2,850 acres of land fell victim to the CZU Lightning Complex fires. The disaster prompted the San Mateo County Parks Department, which has managed the park since 1971, to start a restoration assessment for the area last year.

Prior to the county’s ownership, the park was logged by the Santa Cruz Lumber Co. Many old-growth and fire-resistant trees were removed, leaving denser and younger redwood and Douglas fir forests that are more susceptible to wildfires. Hannah Ormshaw, the Parks Department assistant director, said the county has done “very minimal” forest management work in the park. 

