Two years ago, nearly half of Pescadero Creek County Park was torched. Nearly 2,850 acres of land fell victim to the CZU Lightning Complex fires. The disaster prompted the San Mateo County Parks Department, which has managed the park since 1971, to start a restoration assessment for the area last year.
Prior to the county’s ownership, the park was logged by the Santa Cruz Lumber Co. Many old-growth and fire-resistant trees were removed, leaving denser and younger redwood and Douglas fir forests that are more susceptible to wildfires. Hannah Ormshaw, the Parks Department assistant director, said the county has done “very minimal” forest management work in the park.
Recently, the Parks Commission reviewed the proposed Climate and Habitat Resiliency Plan for the park. Though all permitting and environmental review is not complete, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors will consider adopting the plan at its Dec. 6 meeting.
The county’s consultant, Auten Resource Consulting, identified more than 1,000 of the park’s 5,943 acres where forest management could improve the land’s ecological health and mitigate wildfire risk. The hope is that in the event of another fire, the forest will burn less severely and recover more easily.
The first phase of the plan focuses primarily on fuel reduction before shifting to long-term restoration efforts. To build this blueprint, the Parks Department developed an advisory committee with staff, the consulting firm, Cal Fire, the San Mateo Resource Conservation District, Green Foothills, Peninsula Open Space Trust, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and California State Parks.
The 17 identified sites range from 10 to 140 acres. Some potential treatments involve shaded fuel breaks, trimming understory or canopies, grazing or herbicides. Other areas may need prescribed burns. While the county has goals for each location, the specific treatment methods in each area are still to be determined, and staff will need additional surveys to determine the scope.
Parks Department staff say they do not intend to remove trees for financial reasons.
“It took more than 100 years of fire suppression, logging and other human impacts for the forests to get in the condition they’re in today,” Ormshaw said. “It will take at least as long to see these shift back to more old-growth characteristics and more resilient forests overall.”
