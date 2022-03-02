At its meetings on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month, the San Mateo County Planning Commission reviews applications for development permits in unincorporated areas of the county. The commission is also authorized to review any proposed changes to the county General Plan and recommend to the Board of Supervisors whether they should accept the changes.
It’s important work and there is room for new representation now.
Matters that come before the commission can be quite divisive as members of the community debate whether a new construction would benefit or diminish a particular neighborhood. Builders and homeowners must satisfy the panel that their plans meet requirements. Neighbors of planned developments frequently voice their opposition or support to the commission.
The purview of the commission is not limited to new construction. A recent agenda included review of a plan to allow dogs off leash in portions of two county parks. Over 200 residents submitted letters and spoke about the proposal before the panel rejected the plan presented by the Parks Department.
Although the Board of Supervisors can override decisions made by the commission, votes by the appointed panel still carry considerable weight in determining the fate of plans and proposals.
The commission consists of five voting members, each appointed by one of the county supervisors. Members serve four-year terms with a limit of three terms.
Given the significance of the role, it might be surprising that, according to the county’s website, the terms of three of the five commissioners have expired.
Mario Santacruz was appointed to represent District 5 in April 2017. His term expired at the end of 2020. He has stopped attending commission meetings. A spokesman for the supervisor told the Review that David Canepa will appoint a new commissioner soon.
The terms for Lisa Ketcham and Manuel Ramirez Jr., who represent the third and fourth districts, expired on Jan. 31, 2022, and Jan. 1, 2021, respectively. Marci Dragun, senior legislative aide to supervisor Warren Slocum, wrote in a response to an inquiry from the Review that “Commissioner Ramirez is serving in a ‘holdover term,’ meaning that a new appointment may be made at any time. We will be asking the Board of Supervisors to reappoint Commissioner Ramirez at an upcoming board meeting in March.”
The office of Don Horsley has not indicated whether Ketcham’s tenure on the commission will be extended beyond her first term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.