The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted at its Dec. 14 meeting to form a subcommittee to study waiving parking fees at county parks.
Supervisors Don Horsley and Carole Groom will investigate how eliminating the $6 fee at seven parks will impact the budget of the department and potentially make parks more accessible to diverse residents. Parking fees currently generate approximately $1.1 million each year to support maintenance of facilities.
The motion to form the subcommittee came following a presentation by Parks Department Director Nicholas Calderon recommending waiving fees for low-income county residents who receive assistance through programs such as Cal Fresh and Medi-Cal. Board President David Canepa suggested expanding the waiver to all county residents, noting that many families that do not qualify for assistance programs still struggle financially due to the high cost of living in the region.
Canepa and Groome also pointed out that residents already support the parks through taxes and should not be required to pay an additional fee to access facilities. Supervisors did not consider the possibility of restricting the fee to nonresidents of the county.
San Pedro Valley Park in Pacifica, Memorial Park and Sam McDonald Park east of Pescadero, Huddart Park in Woodside, San Bruno Mountain Park and Junipero Serra Park in San Bruno currently charge $6 for parking. The remaining 17 parks and recreational facilities operated by the county do not have parking fees. County parks range from small playgrounds such as Moss Beach Park to the 800 acres of coastal mountains in Huddart Park and historical sites such as Sanchez Adobe in Pacifica. In some locations free street parking exists adjacent to parks charging fees.
Parks will continue to charge for other services and facility rentals such as camping, picnic area and baseball field reservations, horse boarding and boat berthing.
Calderon’s presentation to the board included findings from focus groups that indicate the greatest barrier to park usage is that people lack time for recreation. He explained that implementing the fee waiver for low-income residents would not require additional infrastructure because systems already exist for exempting veterans, disabled persons and seniors (on certain days).
The subcommittee will present its findings within six months. Representatives of Parks Department staff and the San Mateo County Parks Foundation will be invited to participate in meetings. The foundation, an independent nonprofit organization, provides financial and other support for the parks and could play a key role in mitigating the loss of parking income.
