Park fees

County officials say they have found a way to preserve income from fees for visitors who can afford to pay while offering some passes for low-income residents.

 Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review

A committee appointed by the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors has determined that vehicle entrance fees charged at county parks do not pose an economic barrier for low-income residents. In fact, most residents surveyed by the committee described the fee as an affordable way for a family to spend recreational hours.

In his presentation of the committee’s findings, Parks Director Nicholas Calderon said that “the department has come to understand that while financial barriers do exist for some, so, too, do barriers come in the form of

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories