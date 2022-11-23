A committee appointed by the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors has determined that vehicle entrance fees charged at county parks do not pose an economic barrier for low-income residents. In fact, most residents surveyed by the committee described the fee as an affordable way for a family to spend recreational hours.
In his presentation of the committee’s findings, Parks Director Nicholas Calderon said that “the department has come to understand that while financial barriers do exist for some, so, too, do barriers come in the form of
antiquated facilities and poor condition of amenities” such as unusable bathrooms and drinking fountains. He pointed out that a lack of robust programs at some parks also disadvantages local residents.
The vehicle fees generated $1.2 million last year. The department uses that income for maintenance and repairs at the parks. Although the amount represents little more than a quarter of a percent of the county budget, Board President Don Horsley said, “When the county had to make significant budget cuts due to an economic downturn, one of the easiest ways to make cuts tended to be in the Parks Department.”
Calderon told the supervisors that if the income from the vehicle fees were eliminated, the department “would be forced to reallocate funds from elsewhere in our budget which would greatly inhibit our ability to replace antiquated facilities and conduct comprehensive upgrades.” For that reason, he argued, the fees contribute to equity more than they create disparities in access.
After hearing the committee’s report and recommendations, the supervisors voted to retain the $6 fee currently in place at seven of the 24 parks in the county. All of the parks remain free for people who enter by bike or on foot.
To ensure that the fee still does not pose a barrier to any county residents the supervisors also approved the “Mariposa Program” offering free annual passes to qualified residents. Working in partnership with the Human Services Agency the county will ask residents who receive assistance if they would like a parks pass. About 94,000 households will be eligible for his opportunity.
The supervisors also approved an increase in the cost of annual passes from $60 to $72 in the coming year and agreed to modifications to tent and trailer fees at Memorial Park.
