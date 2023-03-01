The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Tuesday to end the local COVID-19 emergency, which had been in place for three years. This decision follows similar federal and state resolutions to begin to lift the pandemic emergency status.
Supervisors passed two resolutions unanimously. The first resolution terminates the county health emergency related to COVID-19, while the second ends the local state of emergency related to COVID-19.
The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors made its move after President Joe Biden announced on Jan. 30 that the federal state of emergency will end May 11 and after Gov. Gavin Newsom said last year that the statewide public health emergency, proclaimed on March 4, 2020, would end Feb. 28. Other Bay Area counties, including San Francisco, Santa Clara and Marin, have said they also planned to end their states of emergency on Tuesday as well.
The San Mateo County Data Dashboard, which was made available to the public online at smchealth.org, was retired effective Feb. 23 and will be removed from the website on March 23. The data dashboard provided continual updates about COVID-19 cases, geographic impacts, hospitalization and testing.
According to the San Mateo County Health website, “With the rise of at-home testing and the evolution of how we live with COVID, case and testing data, including case counts and locations, do not provide meaningful intelligence the way they did previously. Only the results from PCR test sites are reported to public health officials. Rapid antigen (at-home) test kits will continue to be the most common form of testing.”
County Health will now utilize state sources for data and trends, such as the state of California’s wastewater surveillance dashboard. Hospitalizations will be tracked and reported by County Health in a revised format, along with an additional dashboard for reporting COVID-19 deaths.
In the near term, the end of the public health emergency does not affect the availability, access and costs of COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters. As long as the supply of federally purchased vaccines lasts, COVID-19 vaccines will remain free to all people, regardless of insurance coverage.
California law requires health plans to cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics and, until November, reimburse the cost of in-home tests. Starting in early November, drugs and tests will be covered only when they are obtained from providers in patients’ insurance networks.
The state of emergency marked a unique period in the lives of San Mateo County residents. The COVID-19 pandemic killed 912 county residents and there were nearly 200,000 infections reported here. Schools and businesses were disrupted and many continue to take precautions against the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.