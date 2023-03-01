The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Tuesday to end the local COVID-19 emergency, which had been in place for three years. This decision follows similar federal and state resolutions to begin to lift the pandemic emergency status.

Supervisors passed two resolutions unanimously. The first resolution terminates the county health emergency related to COVID-19, while the second ends the local state of emergency related to COVID-19.

