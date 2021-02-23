Indoor dining and gyms will be allowed to reopen beginning Wednesday at midnight after San Mateo County moved into the “red” tier of reopening on Tuesday.
The county qualifies for the red tier this week after all three of its metrics have shown declining spread of the virus and little disparity among neighborhoods. State data released on Tuesday shows San Mateo County’s adjusted case rate at 5.6 daily cases per 100,000 people. Its positivity rate is now 2.1 percent.
The changes to local regulations will go into effect Wednesday at midnight, allowing businesses to reopen for indoor service immediately thereafter. The new regulations will allow restaurants to open at 25 percent capacity for dine-in services, and gyms at 10 percent capacity. Also now allowed are indoor movie theaters, museums and churches at 25 percent capacity. Retail can reopen to 50 percent capacity.
The county was set to move to the red tier this week even if its adjusted case rate did not fall below the 7 cases per 100,000 threshold. That’s because the state makes an exception for counties where both the health equity metric and positivity rate are two tiers below the current tier, accelerating the county’s ability to reopen.
In San Mateo County, both the positivity rate and health equity metric have been low enough to qualify for the orange tier for two consecutive weeks. County Health Chief Louise Rogers said at Tuesday’s county Board of Supervisors meeting that the county’s health equity metric, which compares positivity rates across disparate neighborhoods, has been promising.
“It is among the lowest disparities in the Bay Area, and it’s something to applaud,” Rogers said.
On Tuesday, San Mateo County was joined by just one other Bay Area County, Marin County, in moving into the red tier of reopening. More information about local restrictions can be found at www.covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy.
The reopening comes as more than 20 percent of county residents have now been vaccinated against COVID-19 and daily new cases are declining dramatically in the county. But as the virus continues to spread across the county, aided by new variants that may be more transmissible, county health leaders continue to advise social distancing, mask wearing and avoiding large gatherings, even after getting vaccinated.
“What is less well understood is how the vaccines protect against the actual spread of the disease,” Rogers said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(6) comments
Moving forward right into an increase in cases and horrible symptoms and/or death!
Blind leading the blind.
What increase in cases might you be referring to? If you read the article you should have been able to comprehend that the cases have steadily been declining in SM County. What would you prefer, lock downs forever?
Well, at least your are consistent. Nothing but woe, foreboding, doom and self-focus over the months. And now, when it is clear that the ruse is coming to an end...just one more trolling. Happy?
I need a haircut. Are barbershops open?
Yes. Got one at Today's just yesterday. See what I did there?
Can't. Hair in my eyes.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.