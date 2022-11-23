Pacifica man dies in HMB crash
Anthony Morales, a 43-year-old Pacifica resident, was killed in a car collision in Half Moon Bay on Friday, authorities said.
Around 7 a.m. on Nov. 18, San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched on a report of a vehicle colliding into a tree on southbound Highway 1 at Young Avenue. Deputies arrived on the scene within minutes, and Morales was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies issued an SMC Alert notifying that there would be traffic delays and sent out another alert at 1 p.m. after the accident had been cleared.
Coastsiders have organized a crowdfunding effort to help Morales’ immediate family, including his wife and teenage daughter, with expenses. It can be found by searching Gofundme.com for “Support for Hazel Morales and Jennifer Lewis.”
— August Howell
Arrests made in deadly crash
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of second degree murder after allegedly engaging in a speed contest in their vehicles that lead to the death of the parents of 7-year-old twins, the Redwood City Police Department confirmed on Monday.
Officers responded to a call on Nov. 4 in the area of El Camino Real and Finger Avenue reporting a major vehicle collision. Officers arrived and located two vehicles on the west sidewalk with major damage, one of which was on fire, police said.
One 17-year-old driver
was located inside the vehicle that was on fire along with two passengers. All three were transported to the hospital and survived. The other vehicle contained married couple Grace Spiridon and Greg Ammen, who were later confirmed deceased. The couple's two 7-year-old twin girls from the vehicle were located at the scene and taken to the hospital and have survived.
Officers say two drivers had allegedly been in a speed contest that caused the fatal collision. The 17-year-old driver, from Redwood City, allegedly hit the vehicle that caused the Ammens to die and contained their twins. He was arrested on Friday. On Monday, officers located the second driver allegedly involved in the speed contest, Redwood City resident Kyle Harrison, 23. He was arrested and his vehicle was taken for evidence.
— Bay City News
Police look for mall shooter
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday evening at the Stanford Shopping Center.
The drive-by shooting involved an unknown suspect firing at least two rounds from El Camino Real, striking the window of Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and an unoccupied car. No one was struck by gunfire or injured, police said.
The suspect remains at large.
— Bay City News
Program supports teacher education
A San Mateo County-based nonprofit announced on Thursday that it is launching a program to support immigrants seeking careers in early childhood education.
Upward Scholars is introducing an academic and career support initiative called TeacherUp, which will help residents enroll in college, connect with employers and receive wraparound support like stipends.
The program builds on the 2018 workforce development pilot called the Teacher Pipeline Project, developed by the organization Community Equity Collaborative to address the shortage of early educators across the Bay Area's Peninsula. It was backed by local community colleges, schools, nonprofits and policymakers.
The project also successfully prompted state legislation to increase awareness on the challenges and financial barriers residents face when seeking careers in early childhood education, which disproportionately affect women and people of color.
— Bay City News
Santa Cruz man dies in crash
A 55-year-old man was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon in unincorporated Santa Cruz County, California Highway Patrol officials said Monday.
CHP officers responded shortly before 5 p.m. to reports of a traffic collision on Mount Hermon Road, west of Covenant Lane.
A woman was driving a 2019 Lexus west on Mount Hermon Road when the Lexus crossed over into oncoming traffic, according to the CHP.
The Lexus collided with a 2007 Volkswagen Beetle driven by Dale Erskine, of Santa Cruz, who was driving east on Mount Hermon Road, CHP officials said.
Erskine was pronounced dead at the scene while the woman in the Lexus suffered major injuries and was taken to a hospital, according to the CHP.
The speed of both cars is still undetermined, but drugs and alcohol do not appear to have played a role in the crash, CHP officials said.
— Bay City News
Viruses circulate widely in area
Transmission of the flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus is increasing statewide simultaneously and could lead to overwhelmed hospitals this winter, one of the state's top health officials said Thursday.
COVID test positivity and case rates have climbed by roughly 25 percent over the last two weeks along with evidence of increase transmission in the state's wastewater systems, according to state Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.
Cases of flu and RSV, which causes infections in the respiratory tract, have also increased sharply in recent weeks and have already led to increased hospital populations across the state.
While most children infected with RSV will only deal with common cold symptoms like a fever, cough and runny nose, young children are at greater risk because their respiratory and immune systems are still developing.
— Bay City News
