A move to divest the San Mateo County government from fossil fuel companies, championed by Coastside environmentalists, was delayed last week.
As a result, San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa plans to introduce a motion prohibiting the county from investing in fossil fuel companies. His proposal follows a 3-1 vote at the Jan. 11 board meeting giving county Treasurer Sandie Arnott six months to report back with a strategy for divesting current holdings in Exxon and Chevron.
Canepa dissented, insisting that the climate crisis requires immediate action. Considering the county filed suit against 37 major fossil fuel companies in 2017 for their role in damage caused by sea level rise, Canepa noted, these assets should have been removed from the portfolio already.
Following the meeting Canepa tweeted, “It is wrong that San Mateo County continues to invest in fossil fuels when we are suing Big Oil for the damages it has inflicted on us through sea level rise.”
“Truly a disappointment,” said the Pacifica Peace People’s Delia McGrath after the board’s decision to delay immediate action. “As peace and climate justice activists, we know there is no time to waste for us to take care of our precious planet and support a peace economy. We will remain vigilant to ensure that San Mateo County funds are fully divested from fossil fuels by no later than 6 months from now.”
Several Pacifica residents and activists spoke in favor of divestment at the meeting.
A few hours after the vote, Arnott sent a letter to the county’s investment management company instructing it to immediately “discontinue making investments in fossil fuel companies.” Bill Silverfarb, a policy adviser to Canepa, noted that the treasurer’s letter came as a surprise following the vote giving her six months to divest.
Silverfarb added, however, that neither the letter nor divestment from current holdings would formally establish investment policy for the county that excludes fossil fuels.
“We came out of the meeting thinking there were no changes to the investment strategy,” he said. “For this reason, the supervisor plans to bring a vote on a resolution codifying changes to the strategy.” He did not offer a precise timeline for when the motion will be introduced.
When asked about the vote and the subsequent letter, Supervisor Don Horsley said he was “comfortable with the actions taken by the treasurer.”
The county’s portfolio is valued at roughly $7 billion. Investments in Chevron and Exxon corporate bonds currently make up less than one-third of 1 percent of this amount. The bonds mature in 2023 and 2025, respectively, complicating immediate divestment.
“I am currently evaluating investment alternatives for our current holdings with our investment manager to ensure there are no negative impacts to the pool,” Arnott wrote in an email to the Tribune. “This process can be challenging and not one that should be rushed. I will provide the Board of Supervisors with updates as progress in this effort occurs.”
The discussion at the Jan. 11 meeting began when the board considered approval of the 2022 county investment policy statement submitted by the treasurer, often a routine matter. The policy is a 32-page document providing details about the financial objectives and categories for investment. During the discussion County Counsel John C. Beiers advised the supervisors that he would like some time to review possible legal issues related to selling specific bonds before their maturity.
