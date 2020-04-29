San Mateo County says it will open some trails and parks — including some on the Coastside — beginning May 4. The parks have been closed since March 27 in an effort to keep people from congregating as coronavirus spread through the community.
The county is opening 13 of its 23 parks. Visitors will be required to maintain six feet between themselves and others, to hike single file on narrow trails and to carry a face covering. Some trails may be designated as one way.
Edgewood, Huddart, Wunderlich, San Pedro Valley, Quarry, Pillar Point Bluff, San Bruno Mountain, Mirada Surf West, Junipero Serra Park and Pescadero Creek are among those due to reopen. The segment of the Bay Trail that goes through Coyote Point Recreation Area will be accessible, but the park will remain closed. Ralston Bike Trail, which crosses over Highway 280 and connects bicyclists to Canada Road, will also reopen.
The Devil’s Slide Trail will remain closed to visitors. Fitzgerald Marine Reserve trails will be open for use, but the tidepools closed.
While the parks themselves will open, some parking lots serving them will remain closed. County officials envision users walking to the parks in many instances. Playgrounds and campgrounds will still be closed, as will some restrooms.
The newly reopened parks will be available from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. For a complete list visit the parks department website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Big mistake. People are not masking up and are not practicing social distancing now
as it is on trails ,parks or road sides.
Here they come..... Hoards of people to hang at the Marine Reserve and parking everywhere! Thanks Bd. of Supervisors!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.