In its latest effort to gather input on an Active Transportation Plan, the San Mateo County Office of Sustainability has been hopping across the map, presenting draft ideas and inviting discussion on plans to improve biking and pedestrian infrastructure at community meetings across the county and along the Coastside.
At last month’s Midcoast Community Council meeting, the county shared draft plans for improved pedestrian facilities and this week, launched an interactive layered map on its website outlining the proposed biking updates.
The process began last spring, when the county collected data and conducted field visits and initial public outreach to understand the priorities communities have when it comes to improving walking and biking infrastructure. County Active Transportation Specialist Julia Malmo-Laycock said the county hired a consultant to do technical reviews of each area to determine what improvements might meet locals’ wants and needs.
The project is currently in its second phase of community input gathering, which Malmo-Laycock said will inform the draft plan the county plans to present to the Board of Supervisors this summer. Malmo-Laycock said the plan’s recommendations for the Coastside will be separate from those for the Bayside due to the area’s disparate priorities and needs.
“The more input we can get from community members at this moment, the better,” Malmo-Laycock said.
So far, Malmo-Laycock said she has heard from Coastsiders that they want to focus on safety and maintaining the rural feel of the Coastside when considering updates. But overall, Malmo-Laycock said, the biggest feedback she’s gotten so far is that locals want improved connectivity between Coastside communities, and Midcoast Community Council member Michelle Weil said she’s heard the same.
“Montara and Moss Beach are almost completely disconnected from the rest of the coast,” Weil said. “There’s no safe way to ride a bike from Montara to Princeton or farther south. I’ve heard from the community that they’re interested in that.”
Carlene Foldenauer, Safe Routes to School Coordinator for Cabrillo Unified School District, agreed. She said connecting unincorporated communities to Half Moon Bay is critical to making sure kids can safely get to Cunha Intermediate School and Half Moon Bay High School. Foldenauer said she is looking to the proposed multimodal trail on the east side of Highway 1 as a good option for students who want to bike to school.
Foldenauer said she’s been working closely with Malmo-Laycock, parents, teachers, community members and local decisionmakers to do walk-throughs of schools and nearby neighborhoods to take a close look at what improvements are needed. She pointed to Montara as a community that would benefit from a path connecting its Main Street to Farallone View Elementary School and local services like the post office.
“There are still gaps that need to be filled in regarding our schools,” Foldenauer said. “What I hope to come out of the plan is safe and connected pathways to our schools and our neighborhoods.”
Malmo-Laycock said the draft plan will identify state, regional and federal funding and implementation opportunities and the county will pursue those options aggressively if the plan passes and that greatest need and ease of implementation will inform prioritization.
According to Malmo-Laycock, the county is developing the plan in close coordination with other transportation improvement projects in the area, such as the Connect the Coastside plan. She said the county is working to make sure recommendations in the two plans are consistent and compatible, and said she intends to share feedback from the community among all teams.
“We’ll really be taking guidance from Connect the Coastside and the Safety and Mobility Study,” Malmo-Laycock said. “Those plans are truly looking at all modes of travel and addressing balancing safety and mobility, not just looking at bike and pedestrian facilities, but also at vehicles.”
The current Connect the Coastside plan includes recommendations to consider crosswalks at 11 intersections on Highway 1. At the last MCC meeting, residents and councilmembers raised concerns about painted crosswalks, suggesting over- and underpasses as alternatives. In terms of Highway 1 pedestrian options, Weil said she doesn’t see one solution right now, and Foldenauer agreed. Both want to work to find solutions that improve accessibility but prioritize safety.
“Make sure it’s a safe crossing or don’t bother doing it,” Foldenauer said.
Future meeting dates, locations and details on the plan are available at walkbikesmc.org, and Malmo-Laycock said community members looking to attend upcoming events should check for updates in light of changing schedules due to the coronavirus outbreak.
