San Mateo County Supervisor Ray Mueller said last month during his community office hours with Half Moon Bay Mayor Deborah Penrose that he hopes to present a motion within the next few months for the county to purchase the former Bay City Flower Co. property in Half Moon Bay. The property at 2265 S. Cabrillo Highway has remained vacant since 2019 when the company went out of business.

Rows of greenhouses still line much of the parcel south of downtown. Chuck Allen, a Realtor based in Santa Cruz who is familiar with the property, described the lot as “a great campus that has excellent facilities and historic contracts for water rights.”

Yosemite

This news about the Bay City site is very good and it's great to see the City Council and the Board of Supervisors pulling in the same beneficial direction. All 5 HMB Councilmembers endorsed Ray Mueller in last year's election and it sure looks like they made a good bet. A lot of priority uses can be put there, most importantly farmworker housing and the full range of affordable housing. Half Moon Bay and San Mateo County could very well become examples for the rest of the state. We can have the housing we need without ransacking the environment as it seems the Legislature is about to do.

SMJBlack

The article states some good ideas but not this one:

"Half Moon Bay corporation yard at 880 Stone Pine Road where the city and county are collaborating to plan a 50-unit mobile home park" That's the first the neighborhood has heard about a 50-unit MOBILE HOME PARK. We know about 28 or so manufactured homes....

aishata

It would be great to see the purchase of Bay City Flower and the use of it for multipurpose farmworker housing, a place where farmworkers could live, have childcare onsite, a co-op distribution system for agricultural products to improve their livelihood and even healthcare. This would meet a lot of needs and be an innovative community model. There is a dire need for farmworker housing especially for seniors. It looks like 555 Kelly won't happen right away so this is even more of a must that the BoS must rally around. All the proposed affordable housing developments throughout San Mateo County are much needed; the Coast must not be forgotten!

