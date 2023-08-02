San Mateo County Supervisor Ray Mueller said last month during his community office hours with Half Moon Bay Mayor Deborah Penrose that he hopes to present a motion within the next few months for the county to purchase the former Bay City Flower Co. property in Half Moon Bay. The property at 2265 S. Cabrillo Highway has remained vacant since 2019 when the company went out of business.
Rows of greenhouses still line much of the parcel south of downtown. Chuck Allen, a Realtor based in Santa Cruz who is familiar with the property, described the lot as “a great campus that has excellent facilities and historic contracts for water rights.”
Earlier this month the supervisors met in closed session for negotiations between the county executive and representatives of an agribusiness financing firm regarding possible purchase terms. The board did not report out any information at the public meeting following the session.
In an email to the Review, Mueller described a vision for the nearly 50-acre property that “would provide farmworker and workforce housing, and include a co-op distribution center” for agricultural products. Mueller said that the property is large enough that there could be other mixed-use opportunities such as child care and health care on site.
Penrose said that there would be enough space to allow for business opportunities as well, possibly utilizing some of the greenhouses.
In his email, Mueller wrote that he hopes “that the Board of Supervisors will ultimately approve the purchase, at which time the site would undergo a planning process with the Coastside community.”
Supervisor Warren Slocum, a consistent supporter of affordable housing, wrote in an email to the Review that “it goes without saying that we need more.” However, he said he remains undecided about the Bay City concept until he sees a comprehensive written plan that details the risks, costs and financing. “I personally want a lot more information,” he wrote.
If the county does ultimately purchase the property, it would become the fourth location on the coast at various stages of planning for
affordable housing. The others include Cypress Point, a 71-unit project in Moss Beach awaiting a coastal development permit; the Half
Moon Bay corporation yard at 880 Stone Pine Road where the city and county are collaborating to plan a 50-unit mobile home park; and 555 Kelly Ave. where the city hopes to build up to 40 units of housing for senior farmworkers in collaboration with the nonprofit ALAS and Mercy Housing.
This news about the Bay City site is very good and it's great to see the City Council and the Board of Supervisors pulling in the same beneficial direction. All 5 HMB Councilmembers endorsed Ray Mueller in last year's election and it sure looks like they made a good bet. A lot of priority uses can be put there, most importantly farmworker housing and the full range of affordable housing. Half Moon Bay and San Mateo County could very well become examples for the rest of the state. We can have the housing we need without ransacking the environment as it seems the Legislature is about to do.
The article states some good ideas but not this one:
"Half Moon Bay corporation yard at 880 Stone Pine Road where the city and county are collaborating to plan a 50-unit mobile home park" That's the first the neighborhood has heard about a 50-unit MOBILE HOME PARK. We know about 28 or so manufactured homes....
It would be great to see the purchase of Bay City Flower and the use of it for multipurpose farmworker housing, a place where farmworkers could live, have childcare onsite, a co-op distribution system for agricultural products to improve their livelihood and even healthcare. This would meet a lot of needs and be an innovative community model. There is a dire need for farmworker housing especially for seniors. It looks like 555 Kelly won't happen right away so this is even more of a must that the BoS must rally around. All the proposed affordable housing developments throughout San Mateo County are much needed; the Coast must not be forgotten!
