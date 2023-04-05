Veena and Shiv Mendiratta, of San Gregorio, make trips to the Half Moon Bay Library with their 4-year-old grandson once a week. This means they are well aware that books are just the beginning when you step inside a San Mateo County library.
On past visits to the local branch, the Mendirattas have come across everything from a presentation about voter registration to a performance of Hawaiian music. Another time they watched a demo of the library’s 3D printer.
“Our grandson could see that they could make a car,” said Veena Mendiratta.
On a typical visit, the couple doesn’t leave without thumbing through the library’s collection of newspapers and magazines.
“We’ve done everything,” said Veena Mendiratta. “We use each and every function.”
Last week, the Institute of Museum and Library Services announced that the San Mateo County library system is among the finalists for the 2023 National Medal for Museum and Library Service. It is the highest honor given to museums and libraries in the U.S.
“It is always very exciting and rewarding when we are recognized by our peers, especially at the national level,” said Annie Malley, branch manager of the Half Moon Bay Library.
The IMLS award recognizes institutions that have demonstrated a commitment to providing excellent service and making a significant impact in their communities. The nomination of San Mateo County Libraries reflects a commitment to meeting community needs in innovative ways and to providing an equitable library program. The county library system is made up of 13 branches in Half Moon Bay, Pacifica, Atherton, Belmont, Brisbane, East Palo Alto, Foster City, Millbrae, North Fair Oaks, Portola Valley, San Carlos and Woodside.
“We are always collaborating to provide excellent services to our communities,” said Malley, referring to the teamwork among county libraries.
One recent addition at San Mateo County Libraries is Power Up Afternoons, a program that has allowed libraries to increase their in-person programming for all ages. Every weekday, kids and teens can participate in age-appropriate activities after school. High school students might complete a mindfulness exercise, while middle-schoolers may make some buttons. Younger kids might spend the afternoon creating things with Play-Doh or even learning how to code.
Malley said other stand-out achievements at the Half Moon Bay Library include the VA Medical Clinic and County Veterans Services, which facilitates monthly visits to the library, and free afterschool meals for youth and adults on weekdays. She also mentioned that the library supported the community during the somewhat turbulent months of early 2023.
“The (Half Moon Bay) Library has served as a community hub during recent power outages and storms,” said Malley. “People came to the library for power, internet and meeting space.”
Winners of the IMLS National Medal will be announced next month. If San Mateo County Libraries receives an award, representatives from the library system will attend an in-person National Medals ceremony this summer.
