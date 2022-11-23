San Mateo County Airports has launched a revamped community outreach system to minimize aircraft noise around Half Moon Bay and San Carlos, and staff says the program will increase transparency between airports, users and surrounding communities.
The county’s Friendly Approach program was launched on Nov. 9, and airport staff believe this new system will better inform people about aircraft noise management efforts, both for residents on the ground and pilots in the sky.
The website includes informational videos about specific routes and landing procedures, a newsletter, noise statistics, and a noise report hotline. The county has listed preferred flight procedures for both airports, including a request that pilots limit “touch and go” maneuvers at Half Moon Bay Airport to five or fewer per flight, and not to do them earlier than 8 a.m. or two hours after sunset on weekdays.
“We are proud of the San Carlos and Half Moon Bay airports’ contributions to our Bay Area communities and economy, but we also recognize that people perceive aircraft movement and noise in a variety of ways,” Interim Deputy Director of Public Works Gretchen Kelly said in a statement. “The Friendly Approach program is a warm and welcoming community resource which, via the website, explains the airports’ operations, developments, activities, and reasons for specific aircraft flights, while also providing a forum for our bayside and coastal residents to share their feedback, both positive and constructive.”
The website contains detailed information about noise complaints. For example, from August through October, the county received 1,611 comments on aircraft noise from 90 households. Most reports (1,383) were from Redwood City. The county received 88 comments from 15 Moss Beach households in those three months.
The revamped outreach came after several residents from the unincorporated neighborhoods of Montara, El Granada and Moss Beach formed a working group called Coastside Airport Noise Abatement Alliance in early 2022. In response to an increasing number of noise complaints in the region, its members requested the county change its noise abatement guidelines to reduce the number of takeoffs per visit.
Both Half Moon Bay and San Carlos airports, whose airport codes are HAF and SQL, are defined as local reliever airports by the Federal Aviation Administration. They’re essentially regional partners to commercial airports, including San Francisco International, to relieve congestion and provide improved access. The county’s noise reduction efforts are all voluntary because when pilots leave the ground, they’re under the jurisdiction of the FAA.
The county’s new portal defines an operation as when an aircraft takes off or lands. For example, a “touch and go” by a training aircraft includes both a takeoff and a landing, so it counts as two operations.
Airport staff say the San Carlos Airport had 114,618 aircraft operations in 2017 or about 22 per hour. The airport hosts 100,000 visitors each year to the on-site Hiller Aviation Museum and has around 300 jobs. Half Moon Bay Airport is considerably less busy, with around 50,000 operations annually, but provides first responders emergency access to the coast.
With no air traffic control tower, it's estimated there are 137 aircraft operations per day at the Half Moon Bay airport. However, those flights are typically clustered around optimal seasonal weather. According to county statistics, general aviation operations at airports nationwide, including San Carlos and Half Moon Bay airports, have declined by 40 percent in the past 22 years.
