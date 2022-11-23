airport

San Mateo County has started a new “friendly” program designed to keep neighbors abreast of happenings at its two small airports as well as provide a platform for making noise complaints.

San Mateo County Airports has launched a revamped community outreach system to minimize aircraft noise around Half Moon Bay and San Carlos, and staff says the program will increase transparency between airports, users and surrounding communities. 

The county’s Friendly Approach program was launched on Nov. 9, and airport staff believe this new system will better inform people about aircraft noise management efforts, both for residents on the ground and pilots in the sky.

